ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Live streaming details, schedule, squads, dates and all you need to know

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is all set to kick start on October 16, in Australia. Aaron Finch's Australia are the defending champions and favourites to reclaim the title. The mega tournament will take a month to complete and the final will be played on November 13. The top eight teams in the ICC T20 rankings qualify for the Super 12 stage and the remaining eight teams will clash against each other in the first round clash to qualify for the Super 12.

Full Schedule

Venues

ICC has shortlisted 7 cities in Australia which will host the marquee ICC men’s T20 Cricket world cup next year. All these cities would be expected to stage the matches. However, it depends on the Covid situation which would be prevailing at that time. On 16th November 2021 ICC announces 7 cities in Australia that will host a total of 45 matches of the T20 World cup 2022. These 7 cities are Melbourne, Sydney, Geelong, Hobart, Brisbane, Adelaide & Perth. As per the ICC media release, 7 venues that will host the T20 World cup 2022 matches are, MCG, Sydney Cricket Ground, Kardinia Park Stadium, The Gabba, Adelaide Oval, Bellerive Oval & Perth Stadium. The semifinal will be hosted at SCG ( Sydney cricket ground) & Adelaide Oval on 9 and 10th November 20222 while Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to host the final of the T20 World cup 2022 on November 13, 2022.

Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Online: Hotstar

Group Details

Group 1 – Eng, New Zealand, Australia, Afghanistan, Group A Winner & Group B Runner Up

Group 2 – India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Group A Runner Up & Group Winner

Group A- UAE, Netherlands, Namibia, Sri Lanka

Group B- West Indies, Ireland, Scotland, Zimbabwe

First Round Group A squads:

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan. Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando.

United Arab Emirates: C P Rizwan (c), Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan. Standby Players: Sultan Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Adithya Shetty, Sanchit Sharma.

First Round Group B squads:

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Scotland: Richard Berrington (c), George Munsey, Michael Leask, Bradley Wheal, Chris Sole, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Craig Wallace.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams. Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.

Super 12 Group 1 squads:

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani. Standby Players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Super 12 Group 2 squads:

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed. Standby Players: Shoriful Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir. Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

With less than two weeks before the first ball of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, we take a look at the form of the 16 teams to compete in Australia.

Afghanistan

The turnover of players since the 2021 event and experimentation at the top of the order in their series defeat to Ireland makes predictions hard, though glimpses of quality at the Asia Cup may have answered a few queries. On the batting side, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is enjoying a batting purple patch, while Najibullah Zadran is proving a more consistent performer in national colours. Given the hitting capabilities of those around him, Usman Ghani could make sense as a rare T20I anchor, while there are high hopes on Darwish Rasooli. The emergence of Fazalhaq Farooqi likely gives them a pace bowling upgrade, and spin should be reliable through the regular contributors of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and the returning Qais Ahmad.

Results in the last 10 games (Most recent first)

L L L W W L W W L L

T20 World Cup 2021 performance

Knocked out in the Super 12 stage

Australia

Hosting the West Indies for three T20Is, a number of Australian players are looking to find late form or prove their fitness ahead of the home defence. Aaron Finch slid himself down to No.4 in the batting order, making a Player of the Match 58 (53) as Australia snuck home in the last over chasing 146. The hosts were at one stage 58/5 after ducks for both Glenn Maxwell and Tim David, though Matthew Wade's 39 (29) ensured Australia's win. There are injury clouds over Mitch Marsh (ankle) and Marcus Stoinis (side strain), and the surprise emergence of Cameron Green at the top of the order could lead to a late event squad shuffle, should either all-rounder miss the competition. Thrown up the order as an experiment against a strong India side, Green has made two fifties in his three innings in replacing the resting David Warner. The bowling corps look ready to emulate their 2021 success, with Josh Hazlewood perched at the top of the MRF Tyres ICC T20I bowling rankings.

Results in the last 10 games (Most recent first)

W L L W L W W W L W

T20 World Cup 2021 performance

Champions

Bangladesh

Losing to both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup and losing series to Zimbabwe and West Indies, Bangladesh are desperate for an uptick of form. After inclement weather spoiled a training camp in Dhaka, the side are piecing things together with a series against fellow event competitors UAE, though the side are missing captain Shakib Al Hasan for the matches. Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan leads the team, who won the first T20I by seven runs and the second by 32 runs. Afif Hossain saved Bangladesh’s blushes in the first match, making 77* from 55 balls after a recovery from 47/4 in the eighth over. Mustafizur Rahman’s 2/21 (4) and three-wicket hauls from Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz ensured the favourites snuck away with victory. Setting UAE 170 for victory in the second match, Bangladesh had their opponents reeling at 29/4, eventually containing them to 137. Bangladesh play Afghanistan and South Africa in warm-up fixtures.

Results in the last 10 games (Most recent first)

W W L L L W L L L NR

T20 World Cup 2021 performance

Knocked out in the Super 12 stage

England

After home series defeats to South Africa and India, England showed their class abroad with a 4-3 series win over Pakistan. Their series win was built on a strong batting platform, making several scores over ten an over. Lower-order brute Harry Brook led England's run tally in the series with 238 at a strike rate of 163 and an average of 79. Stand-in skipper Moeen Ali was a strong performer, particularly with the bat, making 142 runs across four innings, dismissed just once at a strike rate of 160 in a death-over role. Permanent skipper Jos Buttler sat out as precaution. Sam Curran and David Willey led the way with seven wickets apiece, with Mark Wood looking sharp upon his return from injury, clocking 156kph and taking 3/20 (4) in match five. Runs will be pivotal in England's campaign, and while Buttler himself holds the key, their task has not been made easier with the loss of Jonny Bairstow after a freak injury ruled him out of the event. The form of the previously-exiled Alex Hales is encouraging, and the right-handed opener is one of several English players with domestic T20 experience in Australia.

Results in the last 10 games (Most recent first)

W W L L W L W L L W

T20 World Cup 2021 performance

Semi-finalists

India

India claimed a 2-1 series win over South Africa, winning matches one and two before leaking 227 in match three, though the biggest news covers off the field in the form of injuries. Jasprit Bumrah will miss the tournament through a back injury, as well as Ravindra Jadeja (knee) also misses out. Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami stand by as cover. Despite the losses, India have the players to win the T20 World Cup, with the only question being finding the ideal line-up balance. KL Rahul's spot at the top of the order is by no means guaranteed, even with an unbeaten half-century in their win over South Africa in match one of their series. Critically though on the batting side, Virat Kohli is peaking at the right time, with a colossal hundred against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup, and a half-century to push his side to a series victory over Australia. uryakumar Yadav can lay claim to being the form player in the world with the bat, while a fit Hardik Pandya will no doubt boost the side's chances. Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal look like the bowling group of four at the moment.

Results in the last 10 games (Most recent first)

W W W W L W L L W W

T20 World Cup 2021 performance

Knocked out in the Super 12 stage

Ireland

With more than 20 T20Is played this year alone, no one can question Ireland's rigorous preparation. The side have lost a dozen of those matches however, with a record of just three wins in 12 matches against Full Member opponents. As Kevin O'Brien makes way, the younger brigade have slowly made the side their own, with Gareth Delany now a key figure and Harry Tector performing in both franchise and international cricket. Wicket-keeper Lorcan Tucker has emerged as another batter to step up with quick runs, beating out former Zimbabwe international PJ Moor, who was eligible for the tournament. There are concerns of Paul Stirling's form though, only making double figures in one of his last six T20 innings at domestic level. Ireland are in Sydney to play an SCG XI and a New South Wales XI before they meet Namibia and Sri Lanka in warm-up action.

Results in the last 10 games (Most recent first)

W L L W W L L L L L

T20 World Cup 2021 performance

Knocked out in the first round

Namibia

Enjoying a breakout tournament of sorts last year, the Eagles have travelled to country Victoria to prepare 2022 event, in decent white-ball form. Featuring more recently in 50-over cricket through League 2, the side also boast a recent T20I series win over Zimbabwe, though with the caveat that it was before Dave Houghton’s appointment as coach. Veteran Craig Williams has announced his retirement, though the top order should be bolstered by Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Michael van Lingen continuing their development. There are injury concerns for JJ Smit (knee) and Pikky Ya France (ribs), though both are tipped to be fit ahead of their tournament opener against Sri Lanka.

Results in the last 10 games (Most recent first)

W W L W L W L W L L

T20 World Cup 2021 performance

Knocked out in the Super 12 stage

Netherlands

It’s been a bumper home summer of international cricket for the Dutch, though most of the action came in the longer white-ball format through the ODI Super League. The side lost both home T20Is against a travelling New Zealand side, the second in convincing fashion, though the side can take solace from enjoying a strong Qualifier campaign in Zimbabwe. The tournament hosts were the only side to beat the men in orange, with Logan van Beek and Fred Klaassen the only players at the tournament to take 10 wickets. All-rounder Bas de Leede is fulfilling his potential as a generational talent, new skipper Scott Edwards has shown quality with the bat against Full Member opposition, and the side welcome back a number of UK-based players who missed international action due to county commitments.

Results in the last 10 games (Most recent first)

L L L W W W W L L L

T20 World Cup 2021 performance

Knocked out in the first round

New Zealand

New Zealand have lost just one T20I in 2022, the final match of a 2-1 series win in the West Indies. Nineteen players have featured across the 10 matches this year, with Glenn Phillips (319 runs at 145.00 strike rate) a clear standout with the bat. Spin has led the way with the ball, with Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell combining for 37 wickets across the year, though the likes of Trent Boult and Tim Southee, who have played three and two matches respectively, will no doubt feature more prominently. Bracewell, Finn Allen and Lockie Ferguson replace Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle and Tim Seifert from their 2021 campaign that saw them finish runners up behind Australia.

Results in the last 10 games (Most recent first)

L W W W W W W W W W

T20 World Cup 2021 performance

Finalists

Pakistan

Pakistan have shown their batting prowess time and again at the top of the order, though a 4-3 series defeat to England show the performances by Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan mask some frailties in the lower order. As rumours linger in regards to changes to the squad already named, Asif Ali at this stage is the man entrusted at the death, alongside the likes of Iftikhar Ahmed. Shoaib Malik's name as an eleventh-hour inclusion have been teased. The country is sweating on the fitness of Shaheen Afridi, who has travelled to London to treat his knee injury. Fakhar Zaman misses through injury.

Results in the last 10 games (Most recent first)

L L W W L W L L L W

T20 World Cup 2021 performance

Semi-finalists

Scotland

The warm-up hit-outs against the Netherlands and UAE will be crucial for Scotland, who have played just two T20Is this calendar year - two heavy defeats to New Zealand. The side have prioritised ODI cricket through League 2 on the path to CWC 2023, and have lost opener and former skipper Kyle Coetzer, who has retired from the format. Richie Berrington now leads the side. Uncapped Brandon McMullen bolts into the squad after impressing in ‘A’ team matches and regional cricket as a genuine all-rounder, and joins a team looking to impress again after a strong 2021 campaign. There are concerns of depth on the bowling front, with totals of 225 and 254 leaked against the Kiwis.

Results in the last 10 games (Most recent first)

L L L L L L L W W W

T20 World Cup 2021 performance

Knocked out in the Super 12 stage

South Africa

Despite a series defeat in their first T20I against India, there should be a quiet confidence in the Proteas camp after they won a T20I series in England recently. Captain Temba Bavuma is ready after elbow surgery, though Rassie van der Dussen misses the tournament due to a finger injury. After a lengthy Kolpak absence, Rilee Rossouw has made a stunning return to international cricket, headlined by a knock of 96* off 55 balls in the England series, before an unbeaten century against India. The left-hander is a near guarantee to open the batting in their tournament opener on October 24. Aiden Markram showed his class at the IPL, as well as young gun Tristan Stubbs who bolts into the squad.

Results in the last 10 games (Most recent first)

L W W W W L NR L L W

T20 World Cup 2021 performance

Knocked out in the Super 12 stage

Sri Lanka

It’s fair to say Sri Lanka were not favourites for the Asia Cup, and the tournament victory only proves the First Round entrants have the ability to push the very best. The side had three players (Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis) all in the top six run-scorers at the tournament, while Wanindu Hasaranga proves to be a consistent performer near game-on-game. The side may need to shake the rust of a lengthy absence off the field though, with almost a month separating their final victory over Pakistan and their warm-up matches against Zimbabwe and Ireland.

Results in the last 10 games (Most recent first)

W W W W W L W L L L

T20 World Cup 2021 performance

Knocked out in the Super 12 stage

United Arab Emirates

UAE are in Melbourne preparing for the tournament, enjoying victories over local club sides in the last week in a bid to acclimatise to Australian conditions. The side will look to bounce back after a below-par Asia Cup campaign, losing to Kuwait and Hong Kong in the tournament Qualifier to finish third. The side had a more encouraging result in their series with Bangladesh, despite losing both matches. A side from the outside looking like it hasn’t quite decided on an XI for the first game, there have been positive performances from Chirag Suri at the top of the order, with Vriitya Aravind, the Player of the Tournament from their Qualifier campaign, sliding down from No.3 to No.4. The squad is missing MRF Tyres ICC T20I ninth-ranked all-rounder Rohan Mustafa.

Results in the last 10 games (Most recent first)

L L W L W W L W W L

T20 World Cup 2021 performance

Did not qualify

West Indies

The men in maroon are desperate to find form in a series against Australia, and showed positive signs despite a first up defeat on the Gold Coast. The most encouraging signs came from the bowlers, with Alzarri Joseph (2/17 off four overs) and Yannic Cariah (1/15 off four overs) in particular impressing. Kyle Mayers brought the fireworks he's promised on Australian soil, hitting a freakish back foot cover drive for six in a knock of 39 (36). For their First Round adversaries, it might be the ideal time to strike, with the absence of Andre Russell (left out of the squad), and Shimron Hetmyer who missed his flight, ensuing sighs of relief. Fabian Allen and Hayden Walsh Jr are two other players to not make the cut, with the likes of Johnson Charles and Raymon Reifer included, and Evin Lewis returning.

Results in the last 10 games (Most recent first)

L W L L L L L W L W

T20 World Cup 2021 performance

Knocked out in the Super 12 stage

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's players have clearly bought into his system of cricket upon Dave Houghton's appointment, and the results reflect it after a series defeat to Namibia back in May. They hit back with an emphatic Qualifier B campaign, going undefeated, before beating Bangladesh in a three match series. Sikandar Raza could make a case as the world's form white-ball player, and new skipper Craig Ervine can entrust a bevy of players considering their plethora of bowling options. Their victory in the third Super League ODI against Australia may have come in a different format, though a win against a strong side in Australian conditions can only be confidence-building one.

Results in the last 10 games (Most recent first)

W L W W W W W W L L

T20 World Cup 2021 performance

Did not qualify