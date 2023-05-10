ICC Shares Names Of Teams Qualified For 2023 ODI World Cup After South Africa Seals Berth

South Africa confirmed their participation in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India on Tuesday. They were benefitted by the Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI getting washed out at Chelmsford. Ironically, rain had ruined the 1999 World Cup campaign when hosts SA failed to qualify for the 2003 Super 6 stage. Twenty four years later, Proteas men have finally benefitted from it as rain ensured that despite their poor run in the ICC Super League, they get the automatic qualification. With South Africa qualiying for the World Cup in October-November in India, there are 8 teams now who are certain participants in the mega event. ICC shared the list of teams who have qualified for the World Cup, on Twitter.

Which are the eight teams qualified for the World Cup in 2023 as of May 9?

The eight teams who have qualified for the World Cup are: India, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and South Africa. While India have qualified as the hosts, the other seven have qualfied by finishing in the top of the ICC Super League table at the end of the cut off date.

How does the ICC Super League works?

In the ICC Super League, each team earned ten points for a victory while five for a tie or no result or abandoned match. There were no points for a loss, of course. "The top eight teams get a direct entry to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The remaining teams will have to play in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier along with five Associate teams. Two teams from the qualifying tournament will then progress to the World Cup. India automatically qualify on the account of being the tournament hosts," explains ICC on their website.

Which teams are playing the World Cup qualifiers?

ICC also shared the list of teams who will be played the World Cup qualifiers. Their names are are follows: Zimbabwe, The Netherlands, Scotland, Oman, Nepal, Sri Lanka, USA, UAE, West Indies and Ireland. The qualifiers will be played from June 18 to July 9.

It was South Africa ve Ireland for the last spot in direct qualification?

South Africa were quite close to playing the qualifiers as they had left their fate to be decided by other teams. Ireland had a chance to qualify for the World Cup directly by becoming the eighth team in the roster. They were required to win all 3 games in the ODI series vs Bangladesh. However, with rain washing out the 1st ODI at Chelmsford, they would end up with less points that SA at the end of the series. Hence, the Proteas Men qualified and Irish will now play the qualifiers.