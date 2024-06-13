ICC T20 WC: Bhajji Slams ICC After India Awarded 5 Penalty Runs in USA Clash

During the India vs USA clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India were awarded 5 penalty runs by the match umpire Paul Reiffel due to a slow over rate by the United States bowlers. India batted second after USA set a target of 111 to chase in 20 overs. During the Indian batting, Paul Reiffel was seen talking to the stand-in captain of the USA team and informing him that 5 runs will be awarded to India as a result of three overs not being bowled on time by the USA bowlers.

Harbajan Singh Lashes Out At ICC

Former Indian cricketer Harbajan Singh lashed out at the ICC after India were awarded 5 penalty runs due to overs not being bowled on time by the USA bowlers. “I don’t understand why five runs were awarded to Team India. This went in their favor today, but it could go against them in a future game. The ICC is introducing new rules every now and then, and no one is even aware of them. There are other ways to control the flow of the game. Earlier, the over rate was calculated on the basis of the allotted time for one innings but now you have kept the time limit for one over. I don’t get it,” Harbhajan Singh said.

Harbajan Singh feels that such rules should not exist and that the game of cricket should be kept simple. He believes that the ICC complicates things with such rules.

Bhajji On The Dead Ball Rule

Harbajan Singh also spoke up against the dead ball rule that came into much limelight during the South Africa vs Bangladesh match. “ICC should also talk about the dead ball rule. For me, Bangladesh should have got four runs but the rule didn’t;t allow that. The decision-makers should also look into that as Bangladesh would have won the contest and not South Africa had the former got four runs,” he added. In a game of fine margins, the dead ball rule resulted in Bangladesh losing the match after 4 runs were not given to Bangladesh after the ball deflected from the pads and went for four runs because the umpire had put up his finger to signal out.