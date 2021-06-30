हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC rankings

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli retains fourth spot; Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant slip in tally

Altogether, Indians occupy three of the top 10 positions in rankings for Test batsmen, one out of 10 in bowling rankings list, and two in the ranking for all-rounders.  

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli retains fourth spot; Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant slip in tally
File image (Source: Twitter)

A week after he became the No. 1 ranked all-rounder in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings, Ravindra Jadeja slipped to joint second as West Indies' Jason Holder (384 rating points) moved back to the top. Jadeja (377) shares the second spot in the list of all-rounders with Ben Stokes.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant (752) slipped a spot to seventh position in rankings for Test batsmen while Rohit Sharma (759) held on to his sixth position. Besides Pant and Sharma, skipper Virat Kohli (812) occupies the fourth position.

Altogether, Indians occupy three of the top 10 positions in rankings for Test batsmen, one out of 10 in bowling rankings list, and two in the ranking for all-rounders.

R Ashwin retained his No. 2 position among bowlers with 865 rating points, behind Pat Cummins, who has 908.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who played match-winning knocks -- including a half-century -- in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India this month, has moved back to the top spot with 901 rating points and displaced Australia's Steve Smith (891), who is now No. 2.

Smith's Aussie team-mate and understudy Marnus Labuschagne (878) is third and 66 rating points ahead of Kohli.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ICC rankingsVirat KohliTeam IndiaKane Williamson
Next
Story

Mithali Raj and Ravichandran Ashwin recommended for Khel Ratna by BCCI

Must Watch

PT9M42S

Delhi: Uproar during Farmers Protest at Ghazipur Border, BJP leader's car attacked