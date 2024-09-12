With just over 20 days to go until the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, the ICC has announced affordable ticket prices starting at just five dirhams, with free entry for those under 18. This effort is part of a broader initiative to ensure a lasting legacy for the tournament being hosted in the UAE.

To celebrate the announcement, the ICC also released a stunning video featuring a laser show projected onto the iconic Burj Khalifa.

"One of the exciting things about the UAE is its diversity," said ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice at a media conference on Wednesday. (Riyan Parag Memes Flood Internet After Ananya Pandey, Shubman Gill's Warm Exchange Behind The Scenes)

"It’s a place where the entire world is represented! This means that this is effectively a home World Cup for all 10 teams and players can enjoy the support of passionate fans. With that in mind, I’m delighted to announce today that tickets will be available from just five dirhams and Under 18s will go free."

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, kicking off on October 3rd, will feature ten teams divided into two groups of five. Over 18 days, the teams will compete in 23 matches for the coveted trophy.

Each team will play against the other four teams in their group in a round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the knockout stages.

Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, while Group B includes Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland.