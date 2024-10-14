India women cricket team have been eliminated from ICC Women's T20 World Cup after New Zealand beat Pakistan by 54 runs in Sharjah. New Zealand showcased brilliant effort in all departments to make it to the semifinal for the first time since 2016. Pakistan were brave in their approach which bite them back after sending Aliya Riyaz to open with Muneeba Ali to chase. From 19/1, Pakistan got to 28/5 and that is when things started to fall apart for them.

"We were good in the bowling but we need to improve our fielding and batting. We were not up to the mark in batting and the seniors need to step up in that kind of matches. As a bowling unit we were up to the mark, but we need to improve in batting, otherwise we can't survive in women's cricket," said Fatima Sana, Pakistan captain after the loss.

Chasing a target of 111, Pakistan were bowled out for a mere 56, with captain Fatima Sana being the top scorer, contributing 21 runs. This victory secured New Zealand's spot in the semi-finals alongside Australia from Group A. The White Ferns finished the group stage with six points, two more than India.