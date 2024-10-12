A confident India will strive to take control of their destiny by securing yet another net-run-rate boosting victory when they face an injury-ravaged Australia in their must-win Women's T20 World Cup match on Sunday. India's massive win over Sri Lanka earlier this week has significantly improved their chances of reaching the last four, despite their setback against New Zealand in their opener.

Meanwhile Australia, with six points from three matches and an impressive net run rate of +2.786, have all but qualified for the semifinals, leaving India, New Zealand and Pakistan to fight out for the remaining spot.

However, the defending champions suffered two injury setbacks during Friday’s victory over Pakistan with skipper Alyssa Healy exiting the field due to an "acute injury to her right foot" and fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck dislocated her shoulder.

With the pair, which will undergo scans on Saturday, expected to miss the crucial clash on Sunday, Australia's depth will be tested. (Women's T20 World Cup: Australia Crushes Pakistan With 9 Wicket Victory)

India's 82-run victory over Sri Lanka marked their largest margin of victory in tournament history, boosting not only their confidence but also their net run rate from negative to positive.

The win also elevated them to second place in Group A, just behind Australia, who are undefeated in the tournament. But India, who are on 4 points, will need a win to keep their knockout aspirations alive as New Zealand have one more game in hand and can also reach a total of 6 points.

If that's the scenario, qualification will hinge on the net run rate. While India currently holds a +0.567 NRR, New Zealand (-0.050) could surpass Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. with substantial victories over the struggling Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan have 2 points from three games. If they defeat New Zealand in their final match and India lose to Australia, there is a possibility that all three teams could be stuck on 4 points and again the NRR will come into play.

Thus the 'Women in Blue' will be desperate not only for a win, but also for another net run rate boost to steer off any threat from the Kiwis.

India have always challenged the Aussies, and with a last-four spot on the line, Harmanpreet Kaur would want her side to produce its A game once again.

The fact that the top order comprising Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet is back among runs augers will for the side.

Considering that it will be India's first match here and the venue has been tough on the batters, a lot will hinge on the trio and Jemimah Rodrigues, who is due for a big knock.

The bowlers, who enjoyed a stellar outings against Pakistan and Sri Lanka will hope to keep their opponents quiet.

If Healy misses out, Australia will face the challenge of finding a new captain, wicketkeeper, and opening batter, significantly reshaping their lineup. Beth Mooney will take over the wicket-keeping duties.

But vice-captain Tahlia McGrath, who is expected to lead the side against India, insists Australia are ready to call on their squad strength.

"The thing about this Australia team is the depth we have. It’s time to use it,” she said on Friday.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham