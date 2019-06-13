ICC World Cup 2019: We will work hard on our fielding before India clash, says Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has stated that his team will look to work hard on their fielding skills in order to deliver a quality performance in their next clash of the Cricket World Cup 2019 against India at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday.

Pakistan were defeated by Australia on Wednesday after being let down following a poor performance on the field by the players. Asif Ali came into special focus after dropping Aaron Finch at slips followed by a sitter at third man which resulted in a let-off for David Warner.

Sarfaraz described the fielding as "not up to the mark" before expressing a desire to work together on the overall fielding skills during the post-match conference following the loss against Australia.

"I think the fielding was not up to the mark. We will work together and work hard on our fielding skills before the India match," the ICC quoted Sarfaraz as saying.

The Pakistan skipper also had words of praise for pacer Mohammad Amir who registered his maiden five-wicket haul while conceding just 30 runs.

"Mohammad Amir certainly bowled really well. Wahab Riaz was another player who delivered a good performance. He also played a crucial knock. These are some of the things that we will take positively into our next few matches," added Sarfaraz.