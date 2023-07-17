IND-A Vs NEP Emerging Asia Cup 2023 ODI Match No 8 Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch India ‘A’ Vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match LIVE In India

India ‘A’ team will look to continue their winning run in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match as they take on Asian minnows Nepal in their second match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday. India ‘A’ were off to a winning start in the tournament as they thrashed UAE ‘A’ by eight wickets and more than 23 overs to spare thanks to a sensational century by skipper Yash Dhull.

India ‘A’ skipper Dhull smashed 108 off 84 balls with 20 fours and a six as his side chased down 176 to win in the opening match in 26.3 overs. Earlier, pacer Harshit Rana picked up 4/41 while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Manav Suthar picked up a couple of wickets each to restrict UAE to 175/9 after bowling first.

Nepal, on the other hand, came up with an impressive bowling performance against Pakistan ‘A’ in their opening match before losing by four wickets. Somal Kami, batting at number 9 position, top-scored by 75 for Nepal as they were bowled out for 179 with Pakistan’s Shahnawaz Dahani claiming 5/38.



However, Lalit Rajbanshi picked up 3/50 while Pawan Sarraf picked up 2/15 to send jitters down Pakistan camp before Tayyab Tahir’s 51 rescued Mohammad Haris-led side.

Pakistan 'A' takes on UAE 'A' tomorrow at the P.Sara, Colombo! Can Pakistan continue their unbeaten run?



India 'A' takes on Nepal tomorrow at RPICS, Colombo! Who will come out on top?#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/7ffRf3iG8S — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) July 16, 2023

Here are all the details about India ‘A’ vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 8 HERE…

When is India ‘A’ vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 8 going to take place?

The India ‘A’ vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 8 will take place on Monday, July 17.

Where is India ‘A’ vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 8 going to take place?

The India ‘A’ vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 8 will be held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will India ‘A’ vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 8 start?

The India ‘A’ vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 8 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch India ‘A’ vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 8 on TV in India?

The India ‘A’ vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 8 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India ‘A’ vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 8 in India?

The India ‘A’ vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 8 will be available on Fancode website and app.

India ‘A’ vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 8 Predicted 11

India ‘A’: Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Yash Dhull (C), Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Nikin Jose, Abhishek Sharma, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Harshit Rana, Akash Singh

Nepal: Rohit Kumar Paudel (C), B Sharki, K Bhurtel, Pratis GC, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Arjun Saud (wk), Asif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi