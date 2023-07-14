IND-A Vs UAE-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 ODI Match No 3 Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch India ‘A’ Vs UAE ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match In India?

India ‘A’ side will open their campaign in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 tournament on Friday with a clash against UAE ‘A’ team at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground. The Indian side will be led by Delhi and Delhi Capitals batter Yash Dhull.

India ‘A’ side features some top performers from the IPL 2023 season like Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan, who top-scored with 96 in the IPL 2023 final against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. The side also features the likes of Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma and Punjab Kings wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh.

Placed in Group B, India will compete against Nepal, UAE, and Pakistan ‘A’ teams in the tournament. Their big match against arch-rivals Pakistan ‘A’ team will take place on Wednesday next week.



UAE, on the other hand, will be led by Sanchit Sharma. Sudharsan recently showcased his skills in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 season, where he finished as the second-highest run-scorer, accumulating 371 runs in six games with an impressive average of 74.2.

India 'A' takes on UAE 'A' tomorrow at the SSC Ground, Colombo! Can UAE 'A' put on a good show against an action-packed India 'A' lineup?

Pakistan 'A' takes on Nepal tomorrow at the CCC, Colombo! Who will come out on top?#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/oHylmWlFqo — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) July 13, 2023

When is India ‘A’ vs UAE ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 going to take place?

The India ‘A’ vs UAE ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 will take place on Friday, July 14.

Where is India ‘A’ vs UAE ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 going to take place?

The India ‘A’ vs UAE ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 will be held at Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo.

What time will India ‘A’ vs UAE ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 start?

The India ‘A’ vs UAE ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 will start at 10am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 930am.

Where can I watch India ‘A’ vs UAE ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 on TV in India?

The India ‘A’ vs UAE ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India ‘A’ vs UAE ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 in India?

The India ‘A’ vs UAE ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 will be available on Fancode website and app.

India ‘A’ vs UAE ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 3 Predicted 11

India ‘A’: Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Yash Dhull (C), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Abhishek Sharma, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Harshit Rana, Rajyavardhan Hangargekar, Akash Singh

UAE ‘A’: Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Jawadullah, Lovepreet Singh Bajwa, Sanchit Sharma (C), A Naseer, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Ashwant Valthapa, Adhitya Shetty, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Jash Giyanani, Matiullah Khan