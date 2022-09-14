NewsCricket
IND-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND-L vs WI-L Road Safety World Series 2022 Match No. 6 in Kanpur, 730 PM IST, September 14

India Legends vs West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Prediction India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND-L vs WI-L, India Legends Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Sachin Tendulkar’s India Legends will take on Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends in their second match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022 at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Wednesday (September 14). Both sides have won their opening matches at the RSWS 2022 and will look to continue their winning run in the tournament.

Lara missed the opening clash against Bangladesh Legends which the WI Legends won by six wickets with Kirk Edwards leading the team in his absence. Tendulkar also failed to put up a big score in his first match back, scoring only 16 before getting dismissed against South Africa Legends.

Tendulkar vs Lara clash will intrigue the cricket fans as the two cricket legends were often compared to each other through their playing career in the 90s and early 2000s. For India Legends, the likes of Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Rahul Sharma, Munaf Patel and Pragyan Ojha has impressive opening outing with bat and ball respectively.

Match Details

India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series Match No. 6

Venue: Green Park Stadium, Kanpur

Date & Time: September 14 at 730 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Colours and Rishtey Cineplex and Voot website and app

IND-L vs WI-L Road Safety World Series Match No. 6 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batters: Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara

All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Dwayne Smith

Bowlers: Rahul Sharma, Devendra Bishoo, Dave Mohammed

Captain: Stuart Binny

Vice-captain: Naman Ojha

IND-L vs WI-L Road Safety World Series Match No. 6 Predicted 11

India Legends: Yusuf Pathan, Rahul Sharma, Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Singh Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (c), Dwayne Smith, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Black, Daren Powell, Dave Mohammed, Danza Hyatt, William Perkins, Devendra Bishoo, Suleiman Benn, Krishmar Santokie

Live Tv

