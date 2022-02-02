IND U19 vs AUS U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs Australia: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua 6:30 PM IST Febuary 2

Heavyweights India and Australia will face off in a blockbuster Super League semifinal of the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Wednesday (February 2), having beaten their opponents on the field and COVID-19 off it, on way to the last four stage.

India's preparations for the age-group showpiece were impacted heavily by the virus, with hardly any national camps or tournaments in the last two years except the recent Asia Cup. The four-time champions started the tournament on the right note, overcoming a good South Africa side by 45 runs, but soon ran into a situation where they were struggling to field a playing XI after multiple players were found to have contracted COVID-19 hours before their match against Ireland.

Five members of the squad were unavailable for their second group clash, against Ireland on January 19 after a COVID outbreak. Captain Yash Dhull, his deputy Shaik Rasheed, Aaradhya Yadav, Manav Parakh and Siddarth Yadav were part of that group and missed both the Ireland and Uganda fixtures, forcing the BCCI to fly in reinforcements.

Match Details

India Under 19 vs Australia Under 19, Super League Semi-final 2

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Date & Time: Febuary 2nd, at 6:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Dream 11 Team

Wicket-keeper- Dinesh Bana

Batters- Angkrish Raghuvanshi (c), SK Rasheed, Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie

All-Rounders- Rajangad Bawa, Aidan Cahill

Bowlers- Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar (vc), Tom Whitney, William Salzmann

IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India Under 19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Siddarth Yadav, Rajangad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Australia Under 19: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly (c), Lachlan Shaw, Aidan Cahill, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell (wk), Tom Whitney, Jack Sinfield, Jack Nisbet