IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India Under 19 Vs Pakistan Under 19 Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

Match number 5 of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 will take place on Sunday, December 10 at the ICC Academy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, pitting the India U19 against Pakistan U19. The toss is set at 10:30 AM IST, and the match starts at 11:00 AM IST. India U19 won to kick off their ACC Under-19 Asia Cup campaign. The competition opened with a seven-wicket victory against Afghanistan U19. Their standout player was Arshin Kulkarni, who amassed 70 runs and claimed three wickets. India will want to maintain their current trend and triumph against Pakistan U19 in their next game.

Here are the livestreaming details:

Get ready for a cricket spectacle as India-U19 and Pakistan-U19 lock horns tomorrow in a high-intensity match. The anticipation is electric, promising a showdown that will captivate the audience with every ball



The India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup match will be available live on ACC's YouTube Channel.

