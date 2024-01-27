IND U19 vs USA U19 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India Under 19 Vs USA Under 19 Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India aim to secure a third consecutive win at the ICC 2024 U-19 World Cup in their upcoming clash against the United States. The team has displayed exceptional performance in the tournament, achieving an 84-run triumph over Bangladesh and a remarkable 201-run victory against Ireland in the initial two matches. In the game against Ireland, Musheer Khan showcased a brilliant performance by scoring 118 runs in just 106 balls during the first innings, featuring nine boundaries and four sixes. Continuing their momentum into the bowling phase, Naman Tiwari and Saumy Kumar Pandey combined to take seven wickets, limiting the Irish side to a mere total of 100 runs and securing a commanding victory for India.

Here are the livestreaming details:

When is the scheduled date for the India U-19 vs USA U-19 World Cup 2024 match?

The India U-19 vs USA U-19 World Cup 2024 match is set to take place on January 28 (Sunday). (Brothers Musheer Khan And Sarfaraz Khan Score Centuries On Same Day: Know All About Under 19 World Cup Star Of India)

At what specific time will the India U-19 vs USA U-19 World Cup 2024 match commence?

The kick-off for the India U-19 vs USA U-19 World Cup 2024 match is slated for 1:30 PM IST. (Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Along With Sports Fraternity Wish 43-Year-Old Rohan Bopanna For Grand Slam Victory)

Where is the designated venue for the India U-19 vs USA U-19 World Cup 2024 match?

The clash between India U-19 and USA U-19 in the World Cup 2024 will unfold at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

Which television channel will broadcast the India U-19 vs USA U-19 World Cup 2024 match live?

The live telecast of the India U-19 vs USA U-19 World Cup 2024 match can be caught on the Star Sports Network.

Where can one access free live streaming of the India U-19 vs USA U-19 World Cup 2024 match?

To watch the India U-19 vs USA U-19 World Cup 2024 match live for free, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for live streaming.