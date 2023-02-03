IND vs AUS 1st Test: 'You forget a little bit about...': Australia's Alex Carey Reminds Teams About 'Big Threat' Other Than Spin in India

Australia's wicketkeeper and batter Alex Carey has warned his own team and India against giving too much attention to the spin-bowling in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy where they will play four Tests starting February 9 in Nagpur. Carey feels that batters in both the teams must look at the quality of pace attack both the teams possess and mist not forget the impact they these fast bowlers can have on the game. "Going to Pakistan there was a lot of spin talk and I found the reverse-swinging ball really difficult," Carey told reporters on Friday as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"I played a four-day game (for Australia A against India A) in 2018 and a lot of the talk was about spin and you forget a little bit about how damaging both teams' fast bowlers are with a reverse swinging ball, with a wicket that might be a little bit up and down," he added.

"Having the preparation and the game to ebb and flow between fast bowling and spin, and (during) dry periods where you won`t score, (is important)," Carey said.

How are the Aussies preparing for @ashwinravi99 ahead of their upcoming Test series with India? Well, they've only gone and flown in a near carbon copy of the star off-spinner as a net bowler | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/l9IPv6i43j February 3, 2023

Carey has a painful glute muscle from all of the sweeping he's been doing to spin, but Australia`s batting lineup is aware of the threat posed by fast bowlers. "I`ve got a sore glute today, I played a few yesterday. I bat seven so I get to have a bit of a look at what the conditions are doing. You go out there with a bit a plan to hopefully succeed, it doesn`t always happen but if you can put it in your favour a little, that`s helpful," Carey said of the sweep.

The first of the four Tests starts in Nagpur on February 9 after which action shifts to Delhi for the second Test (February 17 to 21) and then to Dharamsala (March 1 to 5) for the third Test. The fourth Test will take place at the grand Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from March 9 to 13.