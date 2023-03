Why Not Sanju Samson...: Fans React As Suryakumar Yadav Gets Consecutive Golden Ducks In ODIs

Suryakumar Yadav faced yet another setback in his ODI career as he was dismissed for a second consecutive duck by Mitchell Starc in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam. This followed a similar dismissal in the first match of the series where Starc got the better of Yadav. Although other Indian batters also struggled against Starc, Yadav's repeated failures in the ODI format raised concerns about his place in the team. Some Indian fans were disappointed with Yadav's performances and suggested that Sanju Samson should replace him in the middle order.

Twitter was abuzz with comparisons between the ODI stats of Samson and Yadav, and the latter faced criticism from fans.

#SuryakumarYadav last 10 ODI innings*

0(1)

0(1)

14(9)

31(26)

4(4)

6(10)

34*(25)

4(3)

8(6)

9(8)



*123 runs, 11 avg, 116 SR.*#INDvsAUS#Visakhapatnam

He is not Suitable for ODI

He is not Suitable for ODI

Shreyas Iyer is fit for No4 in ODIs

Too much favoritism for Suryakumar yadav.

After 22 ODIs......only two fifties,

On what basis team management carrying him every time.

Too much favoritism for Suryakumar yadav.

After 22 ODIs......only two fifties,

On what basis team management carrying him every time.

Why don't India look beyond SKY in ODIs.

Suryakumar Yadav aka SKY



1st ODI vs Australia: 0 (1)

Suryakumar Yadav aka SKY

1st ODI vs Australia: 0 (1)

2nd ODI vs Australia: 0 (1)

Sanju Samson should replace Surya Kumar Yadav in ODIs. Sky should stick to T20s honestly

Sanju Samson

Please _____

Sanju Samson

Please _____

Took him in the team

#SuryakumarYadav #siraj #RoyalChallengersBangalore #MumbaiIndians

— Kunal (@Kunall26_) March 19, 2023