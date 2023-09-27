IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh Shine As Australia Beat India By 66 Runs

With a clinical all-round performance Australia ended their five-match losing streak in ODI with a thumping 66-run victory over India in the final ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday.

Even though India failed to capitalize on the opportunity to complete a clean sweep over the 'Baggy Greens' the Indian team will still walk away with a few positives from their 66-run defeat.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma tapping into his prime form, taking on the bowlers, and dealing effectively with the left-arm pacers will be a major takeaway for the Indian team.

While chasing a mammoth target of 353, a major shuffle in the batting set-up saw Rohit opening with Washington Sundar who failed to impress with the ball in the first innings.

Rohit looked dangerous right from the beginning, he stepped out of his crease, made room to open his hands and scored maximums.

His six sixes in his quick-fire 81 off 57 balls showcased his talent and raw hitting power. Unlike Mitchell Marsh, he didn't run out of steam, but Maxwell's blinder brought an end to his impactful innings.

Rohit struck a straight shot with a good amount of power behind it, Maxwell who appeared to get out of the ball's path somehow managed to hold on to the ball with his eyes closed. (Watch: Virat Kohli DANCES In Front Of Marnus Labuschagne To Mock Him, Video Goes Viral)

Virat Kohli also announced his return with a bang as he swiftly put runs on the board, troubling the bowlers on each possible occasion. But it was Maxwell once again who provided the much-needed breakthrough with his unexpected off-breaks and dismissed Kohli for 56. Shreyas Iyer looked in fine touch but fell to Maxwell for 48.

The rest of the game was a clinical bowling performance and impressive fielding from the Australian players at the boundary to break their 5-match losing streak and register a consolation win. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq Announces Shocking Retirement At 24 Years Of Age, Check Reason Here)

Earlier in the innings, Australian opener David Warner brought his fifty in style after hitting a six in the 8th over. He scored fifty in 32 balls; however, his innings ended in the 9th over when Prasidh Krishna cleared up at 56.

Australia did not lose their momentum as they continued to bat excellently. Mitchell Marsh also clinched fifty in 45 balls. Marsh was unstoppable, hitting a boundary in almost every over. He punished experienced Bumrah for 19 runs in the 23rd over with three fours and one six. After two disappointing outings, Smith scored fifty in 44 balls. He brought his fifty by hitting a boundary in Bumrah’s over.

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav got the much-needed break thought, he dismissed Mitchell Marsh in the 28th over. Marsh missed his century as he got out at 96 off 84 balls. India made a comeback into the game as they cleared the set batter Smith in the 32nd over. He was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj at 74 off 61 balls.

Bumrah with his stunning Yorker bowled Glenn Maxwell. Kuldeep picked up his second wicket by dismissing Cameron Green at 9. Australia collected six runs in the last over to give a target of 353 to India.

Brief Score: Australia 352/7 (Mitchell Marsh 96, Steve Smith 74, Jasprit Bumrah 3-81) vs India 286 (Rohit Sharma 81, Virat Kohli 56; Glenn Maxwell 4-40).