हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Australia

IND vs AUS: Navdeep Saini to make Test debut in Sydney, Rohit Sharma replaces Mayank Agarwal

Rohit Sharma will replace Mayank Agarwal in the playing XI. The star opener is expected to open the innings with young Shubman Gill, who made valuable contributions with the bat in the second Test.  

IND vs AUS: Navdeep Saini to make Test debut in Sydney, Rohit Sharma replaces Mayank Agarwal
Rohit Sharma during nets session. (Source: Twitter/BCCI)

New Delhi: Navdeep Saini is all set to make his Test debut on Thursday. The 28-year-old seamer has been roped into the playing XI for the third Test, which will be played in Sydney. He replaces Umesh Yadav, who has been ruled out of the series after sustaining a calf injury during the second Test in Melbourne.  

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will replace Mayank Agarwal in the playing XI. The star opener is expected to open the innings with young Shubman Gill, who made valuable contributions with the bat in the second Test.  

Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini.

More updates to follow  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs AustraliaTeam IndiaNavdeep SainiMayank Agarwal
Next
Story

India vs Australia 4th Test in doubt, Ajinkya Rahane's team refuse isolation in Brisbane
  • 1,03,74,932Confirmed
  • 1,50,114Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M11S

Muradnagar case accused accepted crime of creating a crematorium by taking bribe