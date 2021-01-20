IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill's father says 'century would have been good'; Virender Sehwag reacts

Shubman Gill drew praises from his teammates, coach Ravi Shastri, and India cricket legends after his brilliant 91-run inning against Australia on Day 5 of the final Test. The 21-year-old laid the foundation for India's epic run-chase as he added a solid 114-run stand with senior batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for the second-wicket.

However, one person who was not pleased with Gill's effort was his father. In a report in Times of India, Lakhwinder Gill, father of Shubman, expressed disappointment over the cricketer's shot selection especially when he was playing in his nineties. Lakhwinder felt that a century would have been better as it would elevate his confidence at this stage of his career.

"A century would have been good for his confidence. He was batting so well, and I don't know why all of a sudden, he played away from his body," senior Gill told the newspaper.

"The six innings he has batted in this Test series, he was always looking comfortable at the crease. But for me, the worrying sign is his mode of dismissals. He is chasing the ball way outside the off stump, and I am sure other teams would have noticed it. Hopefully, he will learn from it and will not repeat this mistake," he added.

Taking note of Lakhwinder's comments, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag in a post on Instagram said after all parents will always remain parents.

Incidentally, Washington Sundar’s father had also made a similar comment after the all-rounder completed his half-century in his Test debut. Sundar had scored 62 off 144 on Day 3 of the Gabba Test, helping India pile 336 in response to Australia's first-inning total of 369.