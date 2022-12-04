IND vs BAN 1st ODI Weather News Dhaka: Will the India vs Bangladesh match get washed out due to rain? Check here

An exciting battle awaited between India and Bangladesh as the three-match ODI series begins today (December 4, Sunday) at the Shere Bangla stadium in Dhaka. Rohit Sharma is back to lead the side. He took a rest after the semi-finals loss in the T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit was not resting in this period though. He was seen hitting the gym and training hard to get fitter and better. He also did some net sessions to ensure he was in shape and touch ahead of the tough series vs Bangladesh. The Tigers will be tough to beat in their own backyard.

Not to forget, Bangladesh are no more a weak side who could be easily beaten. They own the power and capability now to beat the best in the world. In their home, they become even more threatening. Litton Das will be leading the Bangladesh ODI side in this series after captain Tamim Iqbal was ruled out to an injury. In his absence, the role of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman become even more important. Not to forget, Bangladesh will miss the services of pacer Taskin Ahmed as well, who was in good form in the T20 World Cup.

Talking about injuries, Mohammed Shami has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury, which is a huge blow for Men In Blue. He has been replaced by Umran Malik, who made his ODI debut in New Zealand only recently.

India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI weather report

This is winter time in Dhaka. It could be a little foggy in the day time. Would rain affect the match? Don't think so. AccuWeather tells us that there is only 2 percent chance of rain during the India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. If it rains in Dhaka today, it will really be a miracle. A full 100-over game is expected to be played without any rain interruption.