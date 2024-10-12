IND Vs BAN 3rd T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Bangladesh, Hyderabad, 7 PM IST, October 12

IND vs BAN: With Gautam Gambhir at the helm as head coach, Team India will be eager to maintain their winning momentum and aim for a clean sweep when they face Bangladesh in the third and final T20I in Hyderabad on Saturday. India, fielding a relatively inexperienced squad, have demonstrated impressive T20 skills, stepping up in the absence of their regular players, and securing a 2-0 lead in the series.

In the second T20I in Delhi, India overcame early trouble after losing three wickets within the powerplay to post a commanding total of 222, their highest-ever T20I score against Bangladesh. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh played crucial roles in this effort, forming a match-defining 108-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Nitish, in just his second T20I, dazzled with a quickfire 74 off 34 balls, showcasing his ability to handle pressure on the international stage. Rinku Singh, known for his consistency, also contributed significantly to India’s batting dominance.

Despite the big target, Bangladesh's batting line-up faltered, managing only 135 for 9 in their chase. The defeat highlighted their struggles in the series, particularly with the top order and spinners failing to make an impact. However, their seamers, including Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman, have shown some promise in the first two matches.

As India heads into the final game, the only notable concern has been the form of their openers. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have yet to convert their starts into substantial scores, but the team is expected to stick with them for the decider. With the series already won, India may look to give opportunities to some of the bench players. Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Verma, Jitesh Sharma, and Harshit Rana will be keen to make their mark if given a chance. Bishnoi and Rana could likely replace Varun Chakravarthy and Mayank Yadav, while Jitesh might come in for Samson, depending on the team’s combination.

IND vs BAN 3rd T20: Match Details

Match: India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN), 3rd T20 Match

Date: October 12, 2024 (Saturday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

IND vs BAN 3rd T20: Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Mustafizur Rahman

IND vs BAN 3rd T20: Last Game For Mahmudullah

For Bangladesh, this match holds added significance as it marks the farewell T20I for veteran Mahmudullah. A win in this game would not only serve as a morale booster but would also be a fitting tribute to one of their most loyal servants in the shortest format. Bangladesh’s bowlers, especially their seamers, have performed admirably, but the team’s top-order batters and spinners will need to step up if they are to secure a consolation victory.

India’s squad depth offers plenty of options, but with an eye on maintaining their unbeaten run, Gambhir and the team management will have to find the right balance between testing their bench strength and ensuring a strong performance to close out the series.