‘I Am Some Serial Killer’: Ravichandran Ashwin’s Epic Reply To Player Of The Series Question By Ex-India Cricketer

India’s very own spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is always under the spotlight, be it on the field or off the field. Currently, he is one of the leading wicket-takers among the active cricketers. On Tuesday, Ravichandran Ashwin equaled Sri Lanka's legendary player Muttiah Muralitharan's record for most Player of the Series awards in Test cricket. Ashwin reached this feat on the back of a brilliant stint in the recently passed two-match series against Bangladesh.

Ashwin has now bagged the Player of the Series awards in red ball format for 11 times which is identical to Muttiah Muralitharan's record. Ashwin will now be looking to surpass Muralitharan’s feat when he takes the field against New Zealand in the upcoming series.

After reaching this milestone, Ashwin was asked by former India player Saba Karim if he counts his 'Player of the Series' awards. In reply, Ashwin said, "I think you are making it sound like I am some serial killer, who is planning all these things, which I am not. Honestly, it probably mattered at one stage of my career, but I am well past that and able to accept whatever comes to me as a result”.

"We constantly talk about focusing on the process and not so much on the result. We don't eventually find out what the exact process is. I am glad that I have been able to nail that down and associate my joy and outcomes of a particular day with what I am able to accomplish. For me, the greatest joy of playing the game is to be able to walk out to the net the day after or tomorrow and try something new. And that's the joy, not necessarily the wickets of player of the match/series awards, because you are gonna associate your happiness with that, then you are not going to be happy for a lot more days”, he added.