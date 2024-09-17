What Is 1 Record That R Ashwin Wants To Break In Test Cricket?

Ravichandran Ashwin is undeniably one of India’s premier spin bowlers, a true maestro in the art of spin bowling. With an illustrious career that has seen him become the second-highest wicket-taker for India in international cricket and the top-ranked Test bowler in the world, Ashwin’s statistics speak volumes about his impact on the modern game. Yet, despite his impressive record, there is one particular achievement that eludes him—a personal milestone that, intriguingly, has nothing to do with his prowess with the ball.

A Unique Desire: Hitting Six Sixes

Ahead of the much-anticipated Test series between India and Bangladesh, which kicks off on September 19 at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, Ashwin shared an unexpected aspiration. Speaking on Vimal Kumar’s YouTube channel, Ashwin revealed his long-standing wish to hit six sixes in an over. “Ek over mein 6 chakke maarna chahta hoon (I want to hit six sixes in an over), par kabhi hua hi nahi kabhi (but that never happened),” he confessed with a chuckle. This candid admission highlights a different side of Ashwin—a spinner known for his tactical acumen and not typically associated with big-hitting feats.

A Career of Records and Milestones

Ashwin’s cricketing journey began with his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies. Since then, he has evolved into one of the most successful bowlers in the Test format, amassing 516 wickets in 100 matches and 189 innings, with an impressive economy rate of 2.81. His achievements on the field are a testament to his skill, consistency, and relentless work ethic. Yet, it’s his desire to master the art of hitting big shots that adds an intriguing layer to his storied career.

Retirement Reflections and Future Goals

As Ashwin prepares for the Test series against Bangladesh, he also reflected on his future in the game. At 37, the veteran spinner is mindful of the physical demands of cricket and the effort required to maintain peak performance. “There is nothing like that in my mind. I am only thinking about one day at a time because when you get older, you have to put in extra effort every single day,” Ashwin said. He emphasized that he has not yet decided on his retirement, but is clear about his approach: “I haven’t decided (retirement), but the day I feel that today I don’t want to improve, I will leave.”

Upcoming Tests: A Chance for More History



The excitement surrounding the India vs Bangladesh Test series adds another chapter to Ashwin’s illustrious career. The first Test, starting on September 19 in Chennai, will offer Ashwin another opportunity to showcase his spinning skills. The second Test, scheduled to begin on September 27 in Kanpur, will further test both teams’ mettle in what promises to be an engaging series.