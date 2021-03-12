IND vs ENG 1st T20I: 'Rishabh Pant just played the greatest shot that’s ever been played in cricket', watch video

Rishabh Pant failed to produce an impressive show in the first T20I against England in Ahmedabad but his river-sweep against speedster Jofra Archer light up hearts among the Indian fans. Pant, who had earlier gained praises for a similar shot to veteran cricketer James Anderson in the final Test played at the same venue, went on his backfoot and guided a good-length delivery by Archer coming at a soaring pace.

His shot saw former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen also applaud the young 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman. While the Indian branded the shot as fearless cricket, Pietersen was left completely awestruck. Here are a few tweets:

This is the new generation !! Absolutely fearless ! Reverse sweep or shot I don’t know what to call it ! But @RishabhPant17 hats off to you to hit a fast bowler like that ! Game on !! #IndiavsEnglandT20 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 12, 2021

Holy smokes!

Pant has just played the greatest shot that’s ever been played in cricket.

Reverse sweeping/lifting Archer with a brand new white ball at 90mph for 6. — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 12, 2021

What a incredible shot from @RishabhPant17 Looking forward to him bailing the team out this terrible situation just like he did in the last few Tests. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ggUfOqBU85 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 12, 2021

Pant, who looked in great touch, was dismissed by Ben Stokes on 21 off 23 balls, which included two fours and one six. He was dismissed after a flick by him went straight into the hands of Jonny Bairstow, standing at deep square leg. Meanwhile, the visitors justified their decision to bat first as India were reduced to 48/4 in 10 overs. However, a steady partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya helped India recover from early blows. The pair added 54 for the fifth wicket as Archer removed Pandya on 19 from 21 balls.