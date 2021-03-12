हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

IND vs ENG 1st T20I: 'Rishabh Pant just played the greatest shot that’s ever been played in cricket', watch video

Rishabh Pant's shot saw former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen applaud the young 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman for playing fearless cricket. 

IND vs ENG 1st T20I: &#039;Rishabh Pant just played the greatest shot that’s ever been played in cricket&#039;, watch video
Rishabh Pant plays a river-sweep against Jofra Archer during 1st T20I vs England. (Twitter/BCCI)

Rishabh Pant failed to produce an impressive show in the first T20I against England in Ahmedabad but his river-sweep against speedster Jofra Archer light up hearts among the Indian fans. Pant, who had earlier gained praises for a similar shot to veteran cricketer James Anderson in the final Test played at the same venue, went on his backfoot and guided a good-length delivery by Archer coming at a soaring pace.  

FOLLOW | India vs England 1st T20I LIVE updates 

His shot saw former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen also applaud the young 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman. While the Indian branded the shot as fearless cricket, Pietersen was left completely awestruck. Here are a few tweets: 

Pant, who looked in great touch, was dismissed by Ben Stokes on 21 off 23 balls, which included two fours and one six. He was dismissed after a flick by him went straight into the hands of Jonny Bairstow, standing at deep square leg. Meanwhile, the visitors justified their decision to bat first as India were reduced to 48/4 in 10 overs. However, a steady partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya helped India recover from early blows. The pair added 54 for the fifth wicket as Archer removed Pandya on 19 from 21 balls.

India vs EnglandRishabh Pant
