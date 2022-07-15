After an imposing win in the first ODI, Team India were thrashed by 100 runs by 50-over World Cup champions England in the second ODI at Lord’s on Thursday (July 14). Rohit Sharma’s side were bowled out for just 146 in reply to England’s 246 as the hosts levelled the three-match ODI series at 1-1.

Skipper Rohit was one of Reece Topley’s six victims as he fell for a duck while former India captain Virat Kohli returning from injury only managed to score 16.

Unlike England lower-order, which had scores of 47 and 41 by Moeen Ali and David Willey, Team India’s tail-enders couldn’t do much with Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna scoring 5 runs between them.

“We bowled pretty well. They had the partnership in the middle with Moeen and Willey. Not that the target wasn’t chaseable, we just didn’t get there,” Rohit said during the post-match presentation.

On the dropped catch of Willey, Rohit said, “If you want to win games, you have to take those catches... All in all, we bowled well. We just didn’t bat well. I thought the pitch would get better, but there was something for the bowlers throughout.”

Asked if the long tail was an issues, Rohit replied, “That has been there for a long time now... We have enough of bowling options, but we do understand we have a long tail. One of the top-order guys must bat as long as possible... A lot to look forward to. We will get there, see the conditions and adapt.”

Indian top-order fell like ninepins as Reece Topley’s 6 for 24 headlined a fine England bowling performance in a series-levelling 100-run win while defending a modest target in the second ODI at the Lord’s on Thursday. With parity restored in the three-match series, the decider at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday promises to be a mouth-watering contest.

When the Indian bowlers put up another impressive show to bowl out England for 246 in 49 overs, little did one know that the visiting batters would inexplicably implode for a paltry 146 in 38.5 overs in the face of nice seam and swing bowling from Topley.

David Willey (1/27 in 9 overs), seasoned Moeen Ali (1/30) and Liam Livingstone (1/4) also played their parts to perfection. Topley’s figures were the best by an Englishman at the ‘Mecca of Cricket’.

