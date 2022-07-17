IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Indian won the toss in the 3rd ODI and opted to bowl first. Rohit Sharma gave a big update on the playing XI, saying that Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the match. This come as a big surprise for India in the all-important clash, which India needs to win in order to win the series. India won the first game while England came back strongly to win the second. The series is currently tied 1-1 with all to play for in the third and last ODI of the series.

Rohit informed, at the toss, that Bumrah is missing in the 3rd ODI due to a niggle. "We are gonna bowl first. It looks like a good track and won't change for the course of 100 overs. It is the series decider and we have played some good cricket on the tour, we took the learning from the last game and hopefully will rectify the mistakes. We have bowled well in the limited overs leg, the T20 series as well. Hopefully we can restrict them today to a reasonable target. Bumrah has a niggle and we don't want to risk him, so Siraj comes in," he said at the toss.