Jasprit Bumrah made a record on just his second day as Indian Test captain even before he came on to bow. Yes, you read that correctly. Bumrah, the batter, showed up in the morning session of Day 2 of the fifth and last Test between India and England going on at Edgbaston. He smashed 31, a quickfire knock that helped India go past 400 mark in the first innings of the match. 29 off those 31 runs came in just one over, the same over in which England pace bowling legend Broad was hit for 35 runs. 6 were extras but Bumrah ensured that he Broad got that unwanted record. Broad, by leaking 35 in an over, went past South Africa's Robin Peterson to bowl the most expensive over in Test cricket history. Peterson had been smashed for 28 runs by West Indian great Brian Lara in 2003. The 19-year-old record was broken in Birmingham and thanks to a batter nobody expected. By a Number 10 Bumrah, on his first match as captain.

Follow LIVE updates from Day 2 of IND vs ENG 5th Test on our LIVE blog here

Broad finished a big landmark of 550 Test wickets too on Day 2 but that 35-run over is the only thing for which he is getting viral on the internet for, to his utter dismay. To run salt on his wounds. Peterson, the former record holder, took potshots at Broad, sarcastically saying that 'he is sad to lose the record'.

4, 6, 6, 4, 4, 4! #OnThisDay in 2003, @BrianLara scored the most runs ever off a single over in a Test match, 28, from the bowling of South Africa's Robin Peterson in Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/W9LBzFsIji— ICC (@ICC) December 14, 2017

This is what he tweeted. Look below.

Sad to lose my record today _ oh well, records are made to be broken I guess. Onto the next one _ #ENGvIND— Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) July 2, 2022

Coming to the all-important fifth Test between India and England, the visitors have taken a strong grip over the match with 2 England batters already back to the hut, both wickets belonging to leader Bumrah. India have a strong first innings total and from here the likes of Ben Stokes, Joe Root will have to step up, in order to save the day for the English side.