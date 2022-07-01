Dinesh Karthik will be captain of the Indian side for two T20 warm-up games before the England T20I series against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire, as per 12thman.in. After the shocking news of captain Rohit Sharma being ruled out of the fifth Test against England, Jasprit Bumrah was given the duty to lead India. Players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and more, who are playing the fifth Test, have been rested for the first T20I against England, which will be played on July 7. Rohit Sharma will be back from Covid-19 and lead India for the T20I series.

Bumrah became the 36th captain for India in the longer-format and first pacer since the 1987 to lead the Indian side. The consistency of Virat Kohli as captain is now being missed after Rohit Sharma testing positive for Covid-19 and deputy KL Rahul being ruled out of the tour due to a recurring groin injury. In the last 8 Test matches, India have now recorded 5 different captains.

Notably, the fast-bowler was a huge influence in the bowling attack for India as he took 18 wickets in the 4 Tests played last against England. In his 29 Test matches, Jasprit has taken 123 wickets for his country with a best figure of 27/6. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul missing out on the final Test is a huge blow to the Indian batting lineup. Sharma scored 368 runs in the four Test matches played last year whereas KL Rahul scored a total of 315 runs for India. Rohit quarantines and recovers from Covid-19, on the other hand, KL Rahul is working on his recovery from the groin injury.

"It's a huge honour to lead #TeamIndia."@Jaspritbumrah93 sums up his emotions as he is all set to captain the side in the 5⃣th rescheduled Test against England. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/jovSLbuN7e — BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2022

Currently, India are 53/2 in the fifth Test against England with Virat Kohli and Hanuman Vihari in the middle. India started the Day 1 bright with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara opening the batting for them. However, James Anderson was in a different mood to dismiss both the batters with a similar looking dismissal to the second slip.

Below are the squads announced by BCCI for the England tour:

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh