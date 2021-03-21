IND vs ENG: England announce squad for ODI series, Jofra Archer ruled out

Jofra Archer was left out from the 14-member squad that England announced on Sunday for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India in Pune, starting from March 23. In addition, Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan, will remain with the English contingent for the ODIs as cover players. All the three players were part of England's T20I squad against India, which the latter won 3-2.

Meanwhile, giving insights on Archer's exclusion from the squad, ECB in their official release stated that the pacer "is returning to the UK for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury."

The release added that his injury deteriorated over the course of the T20I series, which subsequently became a hurdle for the 25-year-old in order to "maintain performance levels". A medical team will work on the player and come up with a plan for his return to the pitch.

The release also mentioned that the speedster will also miss the initial phase of the Indian Premier League. Archer plays for Rajasthan Royals in the lucrative T20 league.

Archer featured in all the T20Is against India and finished the series with seven wickets from five matches.

England Men’s ODI Squad vs India

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali , Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Also travelling with the squad: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan