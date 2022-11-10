'152/0 vs 170/0': Pak PM recalls India's humiliating 2021 defeat after Rohit Sharma-led side lose by 10 wickets to England

Team India's dream of lifting the coveted T20 World Cup 2022 trophy was shattered when Jos Buttler's England thrashed the in Men in Blue by 10 wickets on Thursday (November 10) at the Adelaide Oval. Along with many arch-rivals Pakistan cricket fans, the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also joined the party to take a dig at Team India humiliating defeating against England. Chasing 169, England openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler were in a different zone against the Indian bowling attack as they finished off the game without losing a single wicket with 20 balls to spare. Notably, it was quite similar to India's 2021 T20 World Cup defeat against Pakistan when the Men in Green defeated Virat Kohli-led side by 10 wickets chasing 152.

"So, this Sunday, it's 152/0 vs 170/0," tweeted Shehbaz Sharif referring to Pakistan face England on Sunday (November 13) at the MCG for the T20 World Cup 2022 final while also reminding the Indian fans the defeat last year. (Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to RETIRE from T20I cricket after England defeat? Coach Rahul Dravid breaks silence, says THIS)

Checkout the tweet here...

Team India ended their campaign with a disappointing defeat but coach Rahul Dravid pointed out that though India had a good campaign in the tournament till the deflating semi-final loss, it was way too early to sum up the takeaways for the team from the competition. ('SACK Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid', Fans ANGRY as India knocked out of T20 World Cup 2022 after England defeat, Check here)

"It's tough after a loss like that. But we'll reflect on it. It's tough to reflect on things so close to the result, but overall we ran a pretty good campaign. Over the last year, we've played some good T20 cricket."

"Even in this tournament, I think we've had our moments. There's been some real individual quality from a lot of our players, shown some real good skills. But on the day we were just not good enough here."

"I'm sure that when you lose in a semifinal, it's disappointing, but there are things we can look back on and reflect on and see that we've improved in and we can take forward and move forward as we build for the next World Cup." (With IANS inputs)