Ind vs Eng: Injured Shreyas Iyer ruled out of ODI series, likely to miss IPL 2021

Team India suffered a major blow as their batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs of the three-match series against England. The 26-year-old hurt his left shoulder in the field during the series opener on Tuesday (March 24) in Pune.

As per cricket website ESPNcricinfo, Iyer will miss the remaining ODI series against England as well as he is set to miss atleast the first half of the IPL 2021 where he is the captain of the Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, sources in the know of developments said that while he was visibly in pain on the ground, Iyer was taken for further scans and the results have suggested that surgery could be the way forward. But a final decision on whether the batsman will go for surgery is yet to be taken.

"The preliminary view is that he requires surgery but further opinion has been sought from an expert in this regard and if surgery takes place, which seems likely, he would miss the entire IPL season," the source explained.

Iyer had dived to his left in the field to stop the ball. While he did manage to cut runs off, he was holding the left shoulder in a lot of pain. He walked off holding the shoulder and Shubman Gill replaced him on the field.

Throwing light on his injury status, BCCI had in a media statement said: "Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game."

Notably, India have options in Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill to replace Iyer for the remaining two ODIs against England. However, it is DC who will find themselves in hot water if Iyer is ruled out of IPL 2021 as he is not only their leader but also a key batsman in the top order.

Delhi Capitals are scheduled to open their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 10