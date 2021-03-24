हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shreyas Iyer

Ind vs Eng: Injured Shreyas Iyer ruled out of ODI series, likely to miss IPL 2021

Shreyas Iyer had dived to his left in the field to stop the ball in the first ODI. While he did manage to cut runs off, he was holding the left shoulder in a lot of pain. He walked off holding the shoulder and Shubman Gill replaced him on the field.

Ind vs Eng: Injured Shreyas Iyer ruled out of ODI series, likely to miss IPL 2021
Shreyas Iyer walks off the field after injuring his left shoulder (Source: twitter)

Team India suffered a major blow as their batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs of the three-match series against England. The 26-year-old hurt his left shoulder in the field during the series opener on Tuesday (March 24) in Pune.

As per cricket website ESPNcricinfo, Iyer will miss the remaining ODI series against England as well as he is set to miss atleast the first half of the IPL 2021 where he is the captain of the Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, sources in the know of developments said that while he was visibly in pain on the ground, Iyer was taken for further scans and the results have suggested that surgery could be the way forward. But a final decision on whether the batsman will go for surgery is yet to be taken.

"The preliminary view is that he requires surgery but further opinion has been sought from an expert in this regard and if surgery takes place, which seems likely, he would miss the entire IPL season," the source explained.

Iyer had dived to his left in the field to stop the ball. While he did manage to cut runs off, he was holding the left shoulder in a lot of pain. He walked off holding the shoulder and Shubman Gill replaced him on the field.

Throwing light on his injury status, BCCI had in a media statement said: "Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game."

Notably, India have options in Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill to replace Iyer for the remaining two ODIs against England. However, it is DC who will find themselves in hot water if Iyer is ruled out of IPL 2021 as he is not only their leader but also a key batsman in the top order.

Delhi Capitals are scheduled to open their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 10

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shreyas IyerDelhi CapitalsIPL 2021India vs England
Next
Story

ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli leapfrogs KL Rahul, Suryakumar makes rapid progress

Must Watch

PT9M45S

WION Global Summit 2021 | Yasuhide Nakayama's Keynote Address