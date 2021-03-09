IND vs ENG: Team India engage in intense nets session ahead of T20Is, watch video

After finishing the Test series with a convincing win, Virat Kohli-led Team India will look to carry forward the similar momentum going into the limited-over competition. The Indian contingent have already arrived at Ahmedabad, the venue for all the five T20I matches, and are toiling it at the nets.

BCCI shared a video of the training session on their Twitter handle, which shows every member of the team engaged in intense training session. In the video, India's premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya can be seen hitting the big shots, while others like Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and KL Rahul were also seen engaged in intense batting sessions.

Here is the video:

Blue, bat and 22 yards.... feels like home pic.twitter.com/4N3vrp745z — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 9, 2021

Preparation done

Can’t wait to get on the field on 12th pic.twitter.com/Nyr6Bys2EF — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 9, 2021

Back to where I belong pic.twitter.com/NqQMFWuAte — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 9, 2021

Locked and loaded pic.twitter.com/OY3LZluklm — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 9, 2021

The five-match T20I series will begin from Friday at the newly-inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and will end on March 20. After the conclusion of the T20I series, both the team will fly to Pune for the three-match ODI series, which starts from March 23.

India’s T20I squad vs England: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.