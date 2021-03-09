हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

IND vs ENG: Team India engage in intense nets session ahead of T20Is, watch video

BCCI shared a video of the training session on their Twitter handle, which shows every member of the team engaged in intense training session. 

IND vs ENG: Team India engage in intense nets session ahead of T20Is, watch video
IND vs ENG: Team India engage in intense net session ahead of T20Is

After finishing the Test series with a convincing win, Virat Kohli-led Team India will look to carry forward the similar momentum going into the limited-over competition. The Indian contingent have already arrived at Ahmedabad, the venue for all the five T20I matches, and are toiling it at the nets. 

BCCI shared a video of the training session on their Twitter handle, which shows every member of the team engaged in intense training session. In the video, India's premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya can be seen hitting the big shots, while others like Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and KL Rahul were also seen engaged in intense batting sessions. 

Here is the video: 

The five-match T20I series will begin from Friday at the newly-inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and will end on March 20. After the conclusion of the T20I series, both the team will fly to Pune for the three-match ODI series, which starts from March 23.

India’s T20I squad vs England: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur. 

