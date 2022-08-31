Indian opener KL Rahul was slammed on Twitter by Indian cricket team fans for his slow approach in the Asia Cup 2022 clash vs Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 31). KL scored 36 on Wednesday night but it came off 39 balls and included just 2 sixes. Courtesy his approach, India never got off to a flying start and it dropped more pressure on his partner Rohit Sharma who was forced to play big shots to keep the run-rate going. When Rahul got out, fans took to Twitter to post their views on his innings, some saying that he plays just for numbers. Other called him a 'statpadder'.

Check out reactions here.

Is there something in the pitch that is not visible. Simply can't fathom this approach especially from KL Rahul. #IndvsHkg — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 31, 2022

Ye bhai Zimbabwe series se hee bahar nahi aa raha. #KLRahul August 31, 2022

Kl Rahul as an opener in T20Is is something I never liked! I would rather prefer opening with Rishabh Pant even if that means a lot of risk! #INDvHK #AsiaCup2022 — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) August 31, 2022

You can't have both KL and Virat in the playing XI for T20Is. #AsiaCup2022 — Pratyush Raj (@pratyush93_raj) August 31, 2022

KL Rahul on work that too against Hong Kong, setting such level of bars for upcoming youngsters _ _

KL Rahul the true ambassador of Academy ___ #INDvHK — KL Rahul's TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) August 31, 2022