IND VS HONG KONG

'KL Rahul is the biggest..', India fans angry over opener's 'slow' approach vs Hong Kong, check reacts

When KL Rahul got out, fans took to Twitter to post their views on his innings, some saying that he plays just for numbers. Other called him a 'statpadder'. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 09:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

'KL Rahul is the biggest..', India fans angry over opener's 'slow' approach vs Hong Kong, check reacts

Indian opener KL Rahul was slammed on Twitter by Indian cricket team fans for his slow approach in the Asia Cup 2022 clash vs Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 31). KL scored 36 on Wednesday night but it came off 39 balls and included just 2 sixes. Courtesy his approach, India never got off to a flying start and it dropped more pressure on his partner Rohit Sharma who was forced to play big shots to keep the run-rate going. When Rahul got out, fans took to Twitter to post their views on his innings, some saying that he plays just for numbers. Other called him a 'statpadder'. 

Check out reactions here. 

