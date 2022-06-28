India all-rounder Deepak Hooda Smashed his maiden T20I century in the second T20I against Ireland at The Village, Dublin on Tuesday. Hooda completed the hundred in just 55 balls with the help of eight boundaries and six sixes. With this innings, he became only fourth Indian to hit a century in the shortest format of the game. Earlier only Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Suresh Raina had achieved this milestone in T20 cricket.

More to follow...