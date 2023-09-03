In a thrilling encounter at the Asia Cup, Nepal's skipper Rohit Paudel expressed his excitement about facing the mighty Indian cricket team. He also shed light on his strategies to tackle the formidable Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, whom he considers "stars" and "inspiration." This clash between India and Nepal is crucial, as both teams need a win to qualify for the Super Four stage.

The Excitement of Facing India

"We are excited to play against India. India is a big country. We are all excited to represent Nepal against India at the biggest stage," Rohit Paudel said during a pre-match press conference. This statement reflects the enthusiasm and pride that the Nepalese team carries into this significant contest.

Tackling the Stars: Kohli and Rohit

Rohit Paudel didn't mince words when discussing his plans to counter India's star batters, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He acknowledged their decade-long dominance in international cricket, stating, "Virat and Rohit have been the stars for their country for over ten years. We have made plans to tackle them, and hopefully, we will execute them tomorrow." This statement highlights the meticulous planning and determination of the Nepal team.

Virat Kohli: An Inspiration

Paudel went further to laud Virat Kohli as an "inspiration" not just for his cricketing skills but also for his work ethic and discipline both on and off the field. Kohli's dedication to the sport serves as a source of motivation for the entire team, resonating with fans worldwide.

Fan Support Despite Defeat

Despite a heavy defeat to Pakistan in their opening match, Rohit Paudel expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of Nepalese cricket fans. He emphasized that the fans had been extremely encouraging and positive, driving the team to work tirelessly for the past few years.

A Historic Moment

Rohit Paudel recognized that playing against India was a "fanboy moment" for the Nepal team. India boasts a roster filled with cricketing superstars. However, he also emphasized that once on the field, both teams would be fiercely determined to secure a victory.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud.