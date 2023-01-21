topStoriesenglish
Watch: Rohit Sharma does a Javed Miandad forgets what to do after winning the toss, Ravi Shastri & Tom Latham can't stop laughing

The second ODI will feature an unchanged Indian XI. New Zealand, on the other hand, will also use the same lineup as the first game at Hyderbad, which they lost by only 12 runs despite the heroics of Michael Bracewell, who scored 140 (78).

Jan 21, 2023

Watch: Rohit Sharma does a Javed Miandad forgets what to do after winning the toss, Ravi Shastri & Tom Latham can't stop laughing

A video of Indian captain Rohit Sharma forgetting whether to bowl or bat at the toss during the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday has been made public by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). When Ravi Shastri asks Rohit Sharma what he will do after winning the toss, Rohit pauses and scoffs while Tom Latham, the captain of New Zealand, and Javagal Srinath, the match referee, chuckle. Finally choosing to field first, the Indian captain.

Rohit said “I forgot what we wanted to do, had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision, just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions, but we’ll bowl first. Was a good test for us, knowing that the wicket will get better to bat on and that was the challenge in front of us.”

“Bracewell batted well, but we bowled well in the end and won the game. There was a bit of dew during the practice sessions, but we’ve heard from the curator that it will not play a role on game days. We batted first in Hyderabad, we wanted to bowl first here, same team.” he added.

Tom Latham at the toss said “We would have bowled first as well, 1st international game here, so not sure how this wicket will play. Great last game, executed well in the bat and hoping to do the same here.”

“Looking to take back the experience, it’s important to win games, but the experience of playing in these conditions will be handy as well. Ish (Sodhi) hasn’t still pulled up well, so we’re playing the same team,” he added.

