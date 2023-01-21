topStoriesenglish
King Fu Pandya: Twitter reacts as Hardik Pandya takes a one-handed stunning catch to remove Devon Conway - Watch

Pandya did not celebrate after taking the stunning catch, he simply returned the ball to umpire and walked to his team.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 03:29 PM IST

The second One-Day International of India's three-match series versus New Zealand is presently underway in Raipur. With five wickets taken for 15 runs on the board, India had gained the upper hand against the Kiwis. Mohammed Shami took two wickets, but Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya also contributed. Then, Shardul Thakur entered the game and finished off Tom Latham's innings on one.

Social media is focusing exclusively on Hardik Pandya's contribution. Devon Conway, the New Zealander's opener, sought to drive the ball back, but instead gave the Indian all-rounder a low catch when Pandya pitched up to him. Conway was dismissed for 7 from 16 balls when Pandya made a spectacular left-handed catch, pulling the ball up before it reached the ground. Everyone, even the pundits, were in awe of the effort.

Daryl Mitchell and starter Finn Allen were both were dismissed by Shami for 0 and 1 runs, respectively. Henry Nicholls was dismissed by Siraj for 2 off of 29 balls. Earlier, Team India captain Rohit Sharma chose to field first after winning the toss at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. The international game being played in Raipur is a first.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c, wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

