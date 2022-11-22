IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs NZ 3rd T20 match in Napier, 12 PM IST, November 22

Hardik Pandya’s Team India will take on New Zealand in third and final T20I match at the McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday (November 22). After the first T20I was abandoned without a ball being bowled, India snatched a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series with a 65-run win over the Black Caps at Mount Maunganui on Sunday (November 20).

Suryakumar Yadav was the star of India’s win, scoring his second T20I century of his career and the year as well. It will be interesting to see if the Indian skipper Pandya will experiment with the Playing XI for the deciding T20I game on Tuesday, bringing in the likes of Sanju Samson and Umran Malik.

New Zealand will miss the services of their skipper Kane Williamson for the third T20I match, since he is missing the game due to a medical appointment. Veteran pacer Tim Southee will be leading the side in Williamson’s absence while batter Mark Chapman is expected to replace him in the Playing XI.

Match Details

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Date & Time: November 22 at 12 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: DD Sports network and live streaming on Prime Video website and app.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20 match Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway, Finn Allen

Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match Predicted 11

India: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson