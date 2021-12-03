हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli returns to dressing room angrily after given out in second Test - WATCH

India captain Virat Kohli`s return to Test cricket wasn`t a happy one as he got out for a four-ball duck in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli returns to dressing room angrily after given out in second Test - WATCH
(Source: Twitter)

India captain Virat Kohli`s return to Test cricket wasn`t a happy one as he got out for a four-ball duck in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Kohli failed to open his account and was adjudged lbw while pressing forward to push off left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel`s bowling in the 30th over.

The Indian skipper decided to take the Decision Review System (DRS) but the third umpire Virender Sharma found no conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field decision with the ball hitting the bat and pad at the same time.

Sharma saw the replays from various angles before moving towards the ball-tracking, which showed three reds.

After Sharma asked on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary to stick to the original decision, Kohli had a word with umpire Nitin Menon before walking back to the dressing room in disbelief. Kohli was also seen slamming the advertising hoard on the boundary rope with his bat angrily as Patel completed a double-wicket maiden in the over, dismissing both Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara for ducks.

After returning to the dressing room, the camera panned towards a shell-shocked Kohli, who reacted animatedly while watching the replay of his dismissal on the TV screen.

He brought out an amused reaction and was seen discussing the same with head coach Rahul Dravid before finally heading inside the room. Kohli`s dismissal has sparked a debate on social media on how he was given out on inconclusive evidence.

Kohli had returned to lead India in the second Test with fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and spin-bowling all-rounder Jayant Yadav the other forced changes for an injured trio of Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

Watch Kohli going back to dressing room unhappy with the umpire's decision:

With IANS inputs

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Virat KohliIndia vs New Zealand 2021India vs New Zealandcricket newsInd vs NZIND vs NZ 2nd Test
Next
Story

India tour of South Africa: Fate of tour to be decided at BCCI's AGM among other issues

Must Watch

PT6M24S

Health Secretary writes letter to states, asks govts to increase testing & tracing