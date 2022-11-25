Washington Sundar's UNBELIEVABLE scoop shot in 1st ODI vs NZ breaks the internet, WATCH

Washington Sundar has been out of action for a very long time due to various injuries in his career since the heroics in Australia in 2020-21. The off-spinner is a very capable batter too and when he got the chance to make an impression in the 1st ODI vs New Zealand at Auckland, he took it with his both hands. First up with the bat. He came in to bat with India need a big finish. He then smashed 37 off 16 balls to take India to a strong total of 306/7 in 50 overs New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Also Read | '160 kph delivery...': SRH's tweet on Umran Malik goes viral during IND vs NZ 1st ODI, check here

In that knock, Sundar slammed 3 fours and sixes each and one of the boundaries was straight out of the Suryakumar Yadav's book. Adam Milne bowled a full delivery outside the off stump and the left-handed Sundar went across and picked the ball from outside the off stump to scoop it over the fine leg region for a four. What made that shot look very special was Sundar's late adjustment and reaction to the ball. As soon as he played the shot, he fell on the floor and it made for stunning picture. Looking at him, one could not believe that this batter has just scored a boundary.

Watch how Washington Sundar played that unbelievable shot vs New Zealand in 1st ODI:

can you blame us for making the obvious '___ ______' pun for this Washi batting video? _



Watch the 1st #NZvIND ODI, LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Prime Video: https://t.co/3btfvTeRUG@Sundarwashi5 #NZvINDonPrime #CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/pBVvRBAmZP — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 25, 2022

India were helped massively by openers Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan striking fifties. Gill made 50 off 65 balls while Dhawan slammed 72 off 77 balls. Shreyas Iyer was the top-scorer with 80 off 76 balls. Unfortunately for India, the top 3 made fifties but failed to convert them into 100s and help India post a mammoth total on the board.