Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2756142
NewsCricket
T20 WORLD CUP 2024

IND vs PAK 19th Match Group A T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints

India vs Pakistan 19th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs PAK 19th T20I Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs PAK, India Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 10:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND vs PAK 19th Match Group A T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints

India and Pakistan are set for a high-stakes clash in the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on June 9. Both teams aim to secure crucial points and bragging rights in this intense rivalry. India, following a convincing win over Ireland, will look to maintain their momentum with star batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leading the charge. Despite Kuldeep Yadav's strong credentials, India's management may prefer Axar Patel. Kohli, a standout performer against Pakistan, will be a key player to watch.

Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered a morale-damaging defeat against World Cup debutants the United States in a Super Over thriller. This loss has intensified the pressure on Babar Azam's team, making their match against India critical for their Super 8 qualification hopes. Despite their poor recent form and an unfavorable T20 World Cup head-to-head record against India, Pakistan will be eager to upset their arch-rivals.

The match will take place at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, starting at 10:30 PM local time. It will be broadcasted on Star Sports and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Historically, India has dominated Pakistan in T20 World Cup encounters, winning six out of seven matches.

Also Read: Shaheen Afridi Vs Rohit Sharma To Mohammad Amir vs Virat Kohli; Key Battles To Watch Out For From IND Vs PAK Match

ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 Match Details

ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024

India vs Pakistan, 19th Match, Group A

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

8:00 PM

02:30 PM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

India vs Pakistan 19th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant (IND)

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (IND), Babar Azam (PAK), Virat Kohli (IND), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (IND), Imad Wasim (PAK), Ravindra Jadeja (IND)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mohammad Amir (PAK)

India vs Pakistan 19thMatch T20 World Cup 2024 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

India vs Pakistan 19th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Full Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed.

TAGS

T20 World Cup 2024T20 WC Dream11T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11India vs Pakistan 19th Match T20 World Cup 2024IND vs PAK 19th MatchDream11Fantasy XIIndia vs Pakistan 19th MatchIND vs PAK 19th Match T20 World Cup 2024T20I match previewFantasy picks for IND vs PAKDream11 team selectionsFantasy XI tipsKey players for Dream11Best fantasy captain picksIndia vs Pakistan T20I analysisT20I match predictionIND vs PAK Pitch ReportNew York weather forecastFantasy cricket strategiesPlayer performance analysisIndia vs Pakistan head-to-head statsFantasy cricket experts' insightsFantasy team building tipsDream11 captain optionsBest XI for IND vs PAKT20I match tacticsDream11 fantasy cricket guideIND vs PAK Dream11 predictionsFantasy cricket league strategiesIndia vs Ireland recent formDream11 fantasy cricket analysisIND vs PAK recent player statsDream11 fantasy league tipsFantasy cricket player rankingsIndia vs Pakistan fantasy cricket previewT20I match fanta
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'roadmap' to run NDA government
DNA Video
DNA: Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams dances on Her arrival at space station
DNA Video
DNA: Will Rahul Gandhi 'betray' Wayanad?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the richest MP of Modi's team?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Ayodhya now?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish Kumar assures full support to Narendra Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will PM Modi accept demands of Nitish Kumar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Modi plan' to save NDA!
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on NEET results
DNA Video
DNA: Is something big going to happen in UP?