IND vs PAK 19th Match Group A T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints

India and Pakistan are set for a high-stakes clash in the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on June 9. Both teams aim to secure crucial points and bragging rights in this intense rivalry. India, following a convincing win over Ireland, will look to maintain their momentum with star batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leading the charge. Despite Kuldeep Yadav's strong credentials, India's management may prefer Axar Patel. Kohli, a standout performer against Pakistan, will be a key player to watch.

Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered a morale-damaging defeat against World Cup debutants the United States in a Super Over thriller. This loss has intensified the pressure on Babar Azam's team, making their match against India critical for their Super 8 qualification hopes. Despite their poor recent form and an unfavorable T20 World Cup head-to-head record against India, Pakistan will be eager to upset their arch-rivals.

The match will take place at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, starting at 10:30 PM local time. It will be broadcasted on Star Sports and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Historically, India has dominated Pakistan in T20 World Cup encounters, winning six out of seven matches.

ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 Match Details

ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024

India vs Pakistan, 19th Match, Group A

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

8:00 PM

02:30 PM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

India vs Pakistan 19th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant (IND)

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (IND), Babar Azam (PAK), Virat Kohli (IND), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (IND), Imad Wasim (PAK), Ravindra Jadeja (IND)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mohammad Amir (PAK)

India vs Pakistan 19thMatch T20 World Cup 2024 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

India vs Pakistan 19th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Full Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed.