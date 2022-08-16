Pakistan captain Babar Azam is gearing up for the big clash against Rohit Sharma's Team India in Asia Cup 2022 on August 28 at Dubai International Stadium. Ahead of the Asia Cup, Men in Green are on the ODI series tour of the Netherlands where they are scheduled to play three ODIs. The first match of the ODI series is being played at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam on August 16, Tuesday. Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman and captain Babar played big knocks to propel Pakistan to a big total. With this, the Pakistan duo also sent a warning to India ahead of their Asia Cup 2022 clash.

Pakistan sent their strong team to the Netherlands in order to get their players' to match ready while India, on the other hand, sent their second string squad for Zimbabwe where they are scheduled to play three match ODI series.

Earlier last week, Babar received a major boost as he has been awarded Sitara-e-Pakistan on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence. Babar is the youngest cricketer in Pakistan to receive the prestigious award. The award is Pakistan's third-highest civilian honour.

Take a look at the squads for Asia Cup 2022 below

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar

Checkout the live streaming details for the Asia Cup 2022 below

Where to watch the Asia Cup 2022 in India?

The Asia Cup 2022 has Star Sports as their official broadcaster partner.

Where can I live-stream the Asia Cup 2022 in India?

The Asia Cup 2022 can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Checkout the schedule for Asia Cup 2022 below

Group A:

India v Pakistan: 28 August, Dubai

India v Qualifier: 31 August, Duabi

Pakistan v Qulaifier: 2 September, Sharjah

Group B:

Sri Lanka v Afghanistan: 27 August, Dubai

Bangladesh v Afghanistan, 30 August, Sharjah

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, 1 September, Dubai

Super 4:

B1 v B2: 3 September, Sharjah

A1 v A2: 4 September, Dubai

A1 v B1: 6 September, Dubai

A2 v B2: 7 September, Dubai

A1 v B2: 8 September, Dubai

B1 v A2: 9 September, Dubai

Final: 11 September, Dubai