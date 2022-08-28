Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman on Sunday walked off after nicking the ball to the wicketkeeper despite any serious appeal from the Indian team during a high-intensity Asia Cup 2022 clash here, earning praise from fans on social media. Pakistan were put in to bat first by Rohit Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar had given India an early breakthrough with the wicket of Babar Azam. The Babar Azam-led Pakistan were struggling to go big in the first six overs when Avesh Khan came in to bowl the last over of the Powerplay.

Mohammad Rizwan, who was on nine off 17 balls at that point, took the pacer on for a six and a four off successive deliveries, but the momentum shifted again in the over when Zaman edged one to the wicketkeeper off the penultimate ball. While there was little to no appeal from the Indians, Zaman started walking off, prompting the umpire to raise his fingers. He was dismissed for 10 off 6 deliveries.

Soon after the remarkable incident, many fans took to Twitter and hailed Fakhar's gesture.

"Class act by Fakhar Zaman. Don't see Pakistanis walking when they know they are out and the umpire misses it. #INDvPAK," wrote one user.

"Many batters would have just stood there and pretended they didn't edge it and hoped that the opposition wouldn't appeal -- but that was fantastic sportsmanship from Fakhar Zaman #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022," tweeted another.

Another fan also reminded everyone about cricket being a gentleman's game.

"Fakhar Zaman hats off to you for walking before the umpire lifts his finger. Cricket is a gentleman's game after all#INDvsPAK," wrote the user.

After Babar's early dismissal, Fakhar could have been a potential threat to Indian bowlers along with Mohammad Rizwan. The left-hander had played a crucial knock against India in the Champions Trophy final in 2017, which Pakistan won by 180 runs.