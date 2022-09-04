Former India captain Virat Kohli announced his comeback into the form with a back-to-back fifties against Pakistan and Hong Kong in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Virat scored a much-needed fifty against arch-rivals in the Super 4s clash of Asia Cup where he smashed 60 runs in 44 balls with the help of four boundaries and a six. Virat, who gets criticised for his strike rate nowadays, stroked the ball at 136. With this innings, Virat smashed his sixth fifty-plus score against Pakistan in international cricket.

Virat Kohli against Pakistan in the last 10 innings

35, 57, 77, 5, 81*, 55*, 49, 107, 36*, 60

Most 50+ Scores for India

264 - Sachin Tendulkar

194 - Virat Kohli*

193 - Rahul Dravid

Most 50+ Scores

Test - Sachin Tendulkar

ODI - Sachin Tendulkar

T20I - Virat Kohli*

Most 50-plus scores in T20Is

32: Virat Kohli*

31: Rohit Sharma

27: Babar Azam

Fifties by Indian players in T20Is vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli - 4

All others - 3

Earlier, Star batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul now have the most fifty-plus run stands in T20I cricket history. The Indian opening duo accomplished this landmark during the high-octane Super Four clash against Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday.

The duo added 54-runs in 31 balls before Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 28 off 16 balls by Haris Rauf. Now they have a total of 14 fifty-plus stands in T20I cricket, most in the history of the shortest of format. Nine of these stands are fifty-run stands while five are hundred-run stands.

They are followed by the Irish duo of Kevin O'Brien and Paul Stirling, who have a total of 13 such partnerships, with three being 100-run stands and 10 ten being fifty-run stands.

New Zealand duo of Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson comes next with 12 fifty-plus stands, with four of them being hundred-run stands.

The Pakistan duo of Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan is at fourth place with 11 fifty-plus stands, with six of them being hundred-run stands.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first.

India's innings is currently in progress.