Records tumble as Virat Kohli hits another fifty vs Pakistan, overtakes Rahul Dravid on THIS list
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul now have the most fifty-plus run stands in T20I cricket history.
Former India captain Virat Kohli announced his comeback into the form with a back-to-back fifties against Pakistan and Hong Kong in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Virat scored a much-needed fifty against arch-rivals in the Super 4s clash of Asia Cup where he smashed 60 runs in 44 balls with the help of four boundaries and a six. Virat, who gets criticised for his strike rate nowadays, stroked the ball at 136. With this innings, Virat smashed his sixth fifty-plus score against Pakistan in international cricket.
@imVkohli #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022
Virat Kohli against Pakistan in the last 10 innings
35, 57, 77, 5, 81*, 55*, 49, 107, 36*, 60
Most 50+ Scores for India
264 - Sachin Tendulkar
194 - Virat Kohli*
193 - Rahul Dravid
Most 50+ Scores
Test - Sachin Tendulkar
ODI - Sachin Tendulkar
T20I - Virat Kohli*
Most 50-plus scores in T20Is
32: Virat Kohli*
31: Rohit Sharma
27: Babar Azam
Fifties by Indian players in T20Is vs Pakistan
Virat Kohli - 4
All others - 3
FIFTY!
Back to back half-centuries for @imVkohli __
FIFTY!

Back to back half-centuries for @imVkohli

#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022
Earlier, Star batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul now have the most fifty-plus run stands in T20I cricket history. The Indian opening duo accomplished this landmark during the high-octane Super Four clash against Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday.
The duo added 54-runs in 31 balls before Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 28 off 16 balls by Haris Rauf. Now they have a total of 14 fifty-plus stands in T20I cricket, most in the history of the shortest of format. Nine of these stands are fifty-run stands while five are hundred-run stands.
That's a fine 50-run partnership between #TeamIndia openers __
That's a fine 50-run partnership between #TeamIndia openers

#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022
They are followed by the Irish duo of Kevin O'Brien and Paul Stirling, who have a total of 13 such partnerships, with three being 100-run stands and 10 ten being fifty-run stands.
New Zealand duo of Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson comes next with 12 fifty-plus stands, with four of them being hundred-run stands.
The Pakistan duo of Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan is at fourth place with 11 fifty-plus stands, with six of them being hundred-run stands.
Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first.
India's innings is currently in progress.
