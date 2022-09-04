NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022

Records tumble as Virat Kohli hits another fifty vs Pakistan, overtakes Rahul Dravid on THIS list

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul now have the most fifty-plus run stands in T20I cricket history. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Records tumble as Virat Kohli hits another fifty vs Pakistan, overtakes Rahul Dravid on THIS list

Former India captain Virat Kohli announced his comeback into the form with a back-to-back fifties against Pakistan and Hong Kong in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Virat scored a much-needed fifty against arch-rivals in the Super 4s clash of Asia Cup where he smashed 60 runs in 44 balls with the help of four boundaries and a six. Virat, who gets criticised for his strike rate nowadays, stroked the ball at 136. With this innings, Virat smashed his sixth fifty-plus score against Pakistan in international cricket. 

Virat Kohli against Pakistan in the last 10 innings

35, 57, 77, 5, 81*, 55*, 49, 107, 36*, 60

Most 50+ Scores for India 

264 - Sachin Tendulkar 

194 - Virat Kohli* 

193 - Rahul Dravid

Most 50+ Scores

Test - Sachin Tendulkar 

ODI - Sachin Tendulkar 

T20I - Virat Kohli*

Most 50-plus scores in T20Is

32: Virat Kohli* 

31: Rohit Sharma 

27: Babar Azam

Fifties by Indian players in T20Is vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli - 4 

All others - 3

Earlier, Star batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul now have the most fifty-plus run stands in T20I cricket history. The Indian opening duo accomplished this landmark during the high-octane Super Four clash against Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday.

The duo added 54-runs in 31 balls before Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 28 off 16 balls by Haris Rauf. Now they have a total of 14 fifty-plus stands in T20I cricket, most in the history of the shortest of format. Nine of these stands are fifty-run stands while five are hundred-run stands.

They are followed by the Irish duo of Kevin O'Brien and Paul Stirling, who have a total of 13 such partnerships, with three being 100-run stands and 10 ten being fifty-run stands.

New Zealand duo of Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson comes next with 12 fifty-plus stands, with four of them being hundred-run stands.

The Pakistan duo of Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan is at fourth place with 11 fifty-plus stands, with six of them being hundred-run stands.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first.

India's innings is currently in progress.

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

Asia Cup 2022Virat KohliRohit SharmaKL RahulVirat Kohli news updateVirat Kohli newsVirat Kohli updateVirat Kohli recordsVirat Kohli fiftyInd vs PakIND vs PAK news updateIND vs PAK toss reportIND vs PAK updateIND vs PAK newsIND vs PAK LiveIND vs PAK live scoreIND vs PAK Live Updates

Trending news

DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA Video
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA Video
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature