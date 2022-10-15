Virat Kohli refuses to stop the net practice, says 'I will leave once...' - video goes viral

Virat Kohli is certainly one of the most dedicated cricketers in the world. In the Asia Cup 2022, the Indian talisman bounced back in form with a century against Afghanistan. This was Kohli's first century in international cricket after 1000 days. Now that the 'Run-Machine' is up and running, he is not ready to let it go. India is gearing up for the much-awaited clash against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23, Sunday. In the net session, Virat was looking to middle every ball possible. However, he was not satisfied with his time in the nets and thus wanted to continue. After noticing that Virat has spent more than the scheduled time in the nets one of the staff members told him that his time is over. On Virat said that he is waiting for Deepak Hooda to come and till then he will continue to play.

The video went viral on the internet and Twitterati claimed that at the age of 33 Virat is still one of the most dedicated cricketers in the world.

Here's the video

Earlier, a BCCI report revealed that at least 23 centrally-contracted Indian cricketers, except the former skipper, required a visit to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation in 2021-22 season for some or other injury. The report prepared by BCCI CEO Hemang Amin details the work done at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and in the last season.

"A total of 96 complex injuries to 70 players were treated by the NCA medical team during this period," according to the report. Out of 70 players, 23 were from senior India team, 25 from India A/Targeted, one from India U-19 , seven from the senior Women team and 14 from states. The 23 centrally contracted players included skipper Rohit Sharma (hamstring), his deputy KL Rahul (post hernia surgery), Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshear Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, Axar Patel and Wriddhiman Saha.