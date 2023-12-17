IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs South Africa Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

It is time for the ODI series to take place between India and South Africa after the 3-match T20I series finished up 1-1. Team India will play their first ODI against the hosts in Johannesburg, South Africa. The venue favours the team batting second as the average first innings score at the Wanderers Stadium in 239 runs in last 20 games. KL Rahul will be leading the Men in Blue whereas Aiden Markram will continue to lead the home side.

Here are all the details of the upcoming match series between India and South Africa:

When will the 1st ODI between India and South Africa be played?

The 1st ODI match between India and South Africa will take place on December 17, Sunday.

Our ODI group has arrived in Johannesburg



Preparations have begun. 1st one-day on Sunday.#TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/82ho3o8qQK BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2023

Where will the 1st ODI match India vs South Africa be played?

The 1st ODI match between India and South Africa will be played at Johannesburg.

What time will the 1st T20I match between India and South Africa begin?

The 1st ODI match between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa First ODI match?

India vs South Africa match will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs South Africa matches live in India. You can also watch the India tour of South Africa on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

South Africa's ODI squad: Aiden Markram (C), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

India: Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (c & wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.