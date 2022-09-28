Jasprit Bumrah not playing 1st T20I vs South Africa due to THIS reason, check here

At the toss of the 1st T20I between India and South Africa, Rohit Sharma informed about the playing 11 and Jasprit Bumrah's name was missing from the list. That sort of came as a surprise for the fans. Bumrah made his comeback in the T20Is vs Australia and played just 2 matches in the series and did not look at his best. Fans are wondering what happened to Bumrah ahead of the all-important series between India and South Africa. BCCI has tweeted to inform the fans about his absence, saying that he has complained of a back pain and would not be playing in the 1st T20I vs South Africa at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

"Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I," BCCI wrote while giving an update of Bumrah's injury.

"We are gonna bowl first. It was a good wicket when we played here last time. Bit of green covering but it's gonna be a good batting track. Very critical to continue to do what you're doing and keep that momentum in this format. Very healthy atmosphere in the group and we also want to make sure to tick all the boxes and so far we have been doing good and we just want to continue to do that," said Rohit said at the toss after India won the toss and opted to bowl.

He also said that Bumrah is missing due to a niggle. "Hardik and Bhuvi are rested from the last series. Pant and Arshdeep come in for them. Bumrah had a niggle in the morning so he misses out and Chahal misses out as well. Deepak chahar and Ashwin are back," said Rohit at the toss.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh