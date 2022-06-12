Rishabh Pant's captaincy, Ishan Kishan's fifty and Hardik Pandya's finishing touch were the key highlights from the first T20I against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday. Pant's captaincy was the biggest talking point as he took some interesting decisions in his debut captaincy game. Now that India are look level the series after losing the first game by seven wickets, the team mangement might want to make a few changes in the playing XI.

The pitch at Cuttack traditionally favours spinners. India played with Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal in the first game. Rishabh Pant can opt for another spinner in the playing xi in place of a pacer. Ravi Bishnoi is likely to get a game in place of a pacer. Avesh Khan is likely to miss out even though he bowled with the lowest economy in the match. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel along with Hardik Pandya will lead India's pace attack while pacer Hardik Pandya. Chahal, Axar Patel and Bishnoi will be India's spinners.

Dinesh Karthik made India's comeback after over 1000 days. Even though he did not get enough opportunity in the first game he is likely to continue in the second T20I. Deepak Hooda is warming the bench and could get a game later in the series.

Predicted Playing XI

India Probable XI: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa Probable XI: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Full Squads

India Squad: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks