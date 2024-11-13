IND vs SA 3rd T20 FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India vs South Africa Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps And Laptop?

SA vs IND: The stage is set for a thrilling finale as India and South Africa gear up for the third and final T20I clash of their ongoing series at SuperSport Park in Centurion. With the series level at 1-1, both teams are expected to give it their all to secure the series win in what promises to be an electrifying encounter.

Despite a dominant start in the series opener, where India secured a commanding 61-run victory, the team has been plagued by inconsistent batting performances, particularly from the top order. The openers, as well as some of the senior players, have struggled to find their rhythm. This inconsistency has led to discussions within the team about potentially reshuffling the batting order to maximize efficiency.

In the first match, India posted a challenging total of 203, with a collective batting effort that overwhelmed the South African bowlers. However, in the second T20I, India’s batting faltered in crucial moments, failing to capitalize on a brilliant five-wicket haul from spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Despite his heroic efforts, India fell short and lost by three wickets in a nail-biting finish.

While the batting has been hit-or-miss, India’s bowling attack, led by spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi, has been a major positive. Chakravarthy’s recent five-wicket haul showcased his ability to bamboozle the opposition with his variations, while Bishnoi has been effective in containing runs and picking up key wickets.

On the other hand, South Africa will look to rectify their batting issues. Despite winning the second T20I in a close contest, their batting lineup has yet to fire collectively. With experienced players like Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram underperforming, the hosts will be eager to put up a better show in the decider.

Match Details: India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I

Date: Wednesday, November 13

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Toss Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

SA vs IND: Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin.