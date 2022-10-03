India's Suryakumar Yadav is in sensational form at the moment. The right-hand batter was once again taking the opposition bowling attack to the cleaners in the second T20I of the 3-match series between India and South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday (October 3). Suryakumar, nicknamed SKY was talking in fours and sixes only as he smashed 61 off just 22 balls before getting run out by Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma. Surya's form is a big asset for Team India ahead the T20 World Cup 2022.

Suryakumar smacked 5 fours and 5 sixes in his blistering knock of 61 off just 22 balls. In the match, Suryakumar kept India's momentum going after KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma walked back to the pavilion handing their team a fine start in the match. Kohli was another batter who helped India post the tremendous total of 237 runs alongside Surya's fiery innings of 61. (BIZARRE! India vs South Africa 2nd T20I stopped due to SNAKE - WATCH)

Notably, Suryakumar Yadav's form is the hot topic of the town at the moment and commentator Harsha Bhogley could not resist himself from asking his skipper, "How do you keep Surya's form together? The form he is... just protect it. How do you hold it together?"

Responding to Bhogle's question, Rohit said, "Just thinking not to play him anymore. Just play him on 23rd. But no (seriously), the kind of form he is in... he is somebody who wants to play the game, who wants to keep going out there and keep doing well. That is what keeps him happy and we want to keep him happy,"

"We were batting first, so it was very clear that I had to keep the tempo that was set by Rahul and Rohit and I just went and enjoyed myself. He (Miller) batted beautifully and I loved it. You just have to be planning really well when you are having the practice sessions (about second-guessing the bowlers). When you are batting first, you can't set a target and you just got to bat as deep as possible and get as many runs as possible," he added.